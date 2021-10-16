News PICTURE GALLERY: OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK October 16th, 2021 11:40 PM By Southern Star Team

Skibbereen Geriatric Society recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of its book on the society’s activities over the last half century. Included in the photo with founding member Noel Cotter were Linda Shannon, chairperson; Michael Dwyer, vice-chairperson and members of the committee. (Photo: Anne Minihane)