PICTURE GALLERY: OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

October 16th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Skibbereen Geriatric Society recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with the launch of its book on the society’s activities over the last half century. Included in the photo with founding member Noel Cotter were Linda Shannon, chairperson; Michael Dwyer, vice-chairperson and members of the committee. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Damien Deasy, Severine Lacroix and Ríona Casey, Union Hall, with Severin McCullagh, Dunmanway, taking part in the Baltimore 2.2 km Lousy Rocks Swim. (Photo Siobhán Russell)

Amy Wolfe (first Female out of the water) with Pat Calnan and Steve Black, organisers of the Baltimore 2.2 km Lousy Rocks Swim. (Photo Siobhán Russell)

Greg O’Dwyer (Guinness Swim Club), Sam Burch (Loch Hyne Lappers) and Conor O’Neill (Guinness Swim Club), the first wetsuit swimmers out of the water at the Baltimore swim. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)

Myrtleville Swimmers Trudy Dwyer, Noreen Desmond, Mags Austin and Ann Ryan at the Baltimore 2.2 km Lousy Rocks Swim.

Brenda Sisk and Aisling Barry at the Baltimore 2.2 km Photo Siobhán Russell

Myrtleville Swimmers Breda Maguire, Ann Marie Murphy and Maura Duffy.
(Photo: Siobhan Russell)

Darragh O’Riordan, Crosshaven with Stephen Redmond, Ballydehob (7 Oceans swimmer) at the finish line of the Baltimore 2.2 km Lousy Rocks Swim.

At the Caheragh threshing were Kayla McKennedy, Jodie and Ciara McCarthy with Snowy; (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Enjoying the beautiful sunshine at the annual Caheragh Threshing were Faby McCarthy, Nicola and Katie Hourihane with Coco and Little Bee. Photo: Anne Minihane.

At the Caheragh threshing were Rosemary Daly from Dunmanway with Humphry O'Sullivan and John Collins. Picture Denis Boyle

At the opening of Clonakilty’s new community resource centre at Western Road were Kitty Sisson, Eleanor Moore, Mary Sikora and Rita O’Brien. Photo: Denis Boyle

At the opening of Clonakilty’s new community resource centre at Western Road were Susan Crowley, Louise O’Sullivan and Olive Kelly. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

