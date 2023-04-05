News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

April 5th, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Amy Kearney and Claire Cullinane at the Ricky Barrett Memorial Tractor Run in Skibbereen last Sunday afternoon that was supported by over 400 tractors and was in aid of West Cork Palliative Care and Pieta. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Conor Hart, Castlefreke leads out the Ricky Barrett Memorial Tractor Run which took place in Skibbereen last Sunday afternoon and travelled to Tragumna and then back to the mart yard.(Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

At the Ricky Barrett Memorial Tractor Run were Lauren O’Sullivan and Oliver O’Shea. (Photos: Denis Boyle)

At the Ricky Barrett Memorial Tractor Run were Maura and Declan McCarthy with their grandson Fionn. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

At a tractor run in Crookstown were Roisín and Molly  Corcoran and Brannagh Walsh. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Darcy O’Donovan, Leap at Ricky Barrett’s Memorial Tractor Run in Skibbereen. (Photo: David Patterson)

Saoirse and Nora Cross with Geraldine Swanton, Coppeen at the event. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Brothers Jonathan, Stephen and Mathew O'Neill from Skibbereen on their New Holland. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Megan Hart, Connonagh; Eoghan Cawley and Gavin Coakley, Lisheen with Shane Delaney, Caheragh, were also there. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Rachel, Katie and Fionn O’Leary from Dunmanway at the Ricky Barrett Tractor Run. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Sara Pattwell, Nela Horvathora, Cara Ryan, Kriti Shiva Prakash, Kaya Smolkowiczv, Aisla Curtis and Alexandra Deasy, all pupils from St Joseph’s Girls NSin Clonakilty supporting Daffodil Day. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)

 

Traolach Ó Donnabháin, board of management chair at Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty; Stephen Collins, School Computers.ie; Cllr Michael Looney, county deputy mayor; Paddy McCarthy, town mayor; Olympic medal winner Gary O’Donovan; Cllr Deirdre Forde, lord mayor and Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, principal, with pupils Alex Ní Bhriain and Odhran Ó Scolaigh, celebrating winning the Education Mega Draw.(Photo: Michael O’Sullivan)

 

At a cheval fundraiser in aid of the cardiac unit of Cork University Hospital at O’Donovan’s pub in Castlefreke  were Maura Savage, Ann Tully and Clodagh Walsh.(Photo: Gearóid Holland)

 

Lynda and Faye O’Sullivan, Timoleague with their pony, ‘Shimmer.’(Photo: Gearóid Holland)

 

Supporting the fundraiser at Barryroe Co-op were Marie Carroll, Cáit McArdle, Helen Holland and Geraldine Collins. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)

 

***

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Keelbeg 'pier pressure' in Union Hall; Fears Wally the Walrus won't be our only visitor; Cable car won't open for Easter; Second homeowner gets €2k+ bill for calling fire services; Is Ireland's biggest Star Wars fan living in Dunmanway?; New wonder berries growing in West Cork; Family aims to raise €40k for Mercy Hospital; Brave Skibb bow out of All-Ireland; Bal hurlers off to fast start in league; Dunmanway Town women win WCL title; Kickboxer Stephenson eyes European success

