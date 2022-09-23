PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Eva Asntsen and her buddy at Ballygarvan Show. Photo: Denis Boyle
1/9
Eva Asntsen and her buddy at Ballygarvan Show. Photo: Denis Boyle
2/9
The supercars of Cannonball Ireland visited Kinsale last week and there to see them were Martina, Neasa, Odhran and Fionn Collins from Dunmanway.
(Photo: John Allen )
3/9
At the vintage run from Lisheen to Caheragh in aid of Co-Action Dunmanway children’s services was Rory Crowley from Drimoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
See more images
4/9
At the recent West Cork Vintage Club run in Clonakilty were Sara and Ella O’Sullivan and Alice O’Leary. (Photo:Denis Boyle)
5/9
NEWS 28/8/2022 Pictured at the West Cork vintage club summer run at Clonakilty was Sara and Ella O'Sullivan and Alice O'Leary. Picture Denis Boyle
6/9
At a presentation to mark the recent retirement of Pádraig O’Reilly from Clonakilty Fire Brigade were, back, from left: Brian Blackwell, Billy Brennan, Pakie Murphy, Johnny O’Reilly, Ronan Archbold (station officer), Pádraig O Reilly, Séamus Daly, Frank Regan and Martin Hurley. Front, from left: Mike Griffin, Fergal Ryan, (driver mechanic) Pawel Hejn, Brendan Sutton, Anthony Regan (sub station officer) and James Casey. Also included is Pádraig’s daughter Leah O’Reilly.(Photo: Martin Walsh)
See more images
7/9
Locals Joan O’Donovan and Deirdre Barron recently at Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea concert. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
8/9
Kerrie Collins, Fiona Foley and Shirley Creagh at the start line for the swim section of the rosshaven Triathlon Challenge at Currabinny. (Photo: David Creedon)
9/9
ictor and Susan Beamish with their grandchild Conor about to set off on the Irish Mini Owners’ Club run from Timoleague to tour West Cork.
(Photo: Gearóid Holland)
Share this article
The supercars of Cannonball Ireland visited Kinsale last week and there to see them were Martina, Neasa, Odhran and Fionn Collins from Dunmanway. (Photo: John Allen )
At the vintage run from Lisheen to Caheragh in aid of Co-Action Dunmanway children’s services was Rory Crowley from Drimoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the recent West Cork Vintage Club run in Clonakilty were Sara and Ella O’Sullivan and Alice O’Leary. (Photo:Denis Boyle)
At a presentation to mark the recent retirement of Pádraig O’Reilly from Clonakilty Fire Brigade were, back, from left: Brian Blackwell, Billy Brennan, Pakie Murphy, Johnny O’Reilly, Ronan Archbold (station officer), Pádraig O Reilly, Séamus Daly, Frank Regan and Martin Hurley. Front, from left: Mike Griffin, Fergal Ryan, (driver mechanic) Pawel Hejn, Brendan Sutton, Anthony Regan (sub station officer) and James Casey. Also included is Pádraig’s daughter Leah O’Reilly.(Photo: Martin Walsh)