PICTURE GALLERY: It’s show time in Bantry

Bernie O’Sullivan, Kealkil, enjoying the vintage tractor display. Tadgh Harrington from Bantry and Noah O’Regan from Glengarriff taking part in the young handlers competition. News Sep, 2022 Student contemplated dropping out over college accommodation crisis Read more Ross Salter from Skibbereen with Merlot, his shorthorn calf. Photos: Tony McElhinney *** Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.