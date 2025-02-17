PHOTO SPECIAL: The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism Awards 2024

THE West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, run by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, were presented at a gala luncheon in The Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens in Clonakilty on Friday, February 7th.
Check out some photos from the day down below.
Winner of the 'Best Customer Service' award was Sugarloaf Café, represented by Robyn Perry, Aine Yearnshire and Áine & Eileen Hourihane with the award presented by Dan Murphy of Category Sponsor ODM Financial Advisors. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best West Cork Festival' award was Feel The Force Dunmanway with Jason Field of the category sponsor O'Sullivan's Marine. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Medium/Large Business' award was Sentinel Fire & Security, represented by Liz Bryan and Seán O'Donovan with the award presented by John McCarthy of Category Sponsor Eli Lilly & Company. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best New Business' category was takeNplace. Valda Binding of takeNplace receives her award from category sponsor Lorna Brookes of Collins Brookes & Associates. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Presentation on Pitch Night' award was Clara Mulligan of Homebot Ireland. Maeve O'Regan and Paul Di Rollo presented the award. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Small Business' award was Rosscarbery Pharmacy, with the award presented by category sponsor Peter O'Leary of OfficeMaster (far right). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Small Business' award was Walsh Print & Graphics, with the award presented by category sponsor David Cooke of OfficeMaster. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Tourism Experience' award was Wild Atlantic Glamping, represented by Caitriona Hanley with the award presented by category sponsor Barry Holland of Cork Airport. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Use of Creative Marketing' award were the Schull Harbour Hotel & East Meets West, with the award presented by category sponsor Ian O'Driscoll of Masterkabin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'West Cork Business Ambassador & Lifetime Achevement' award was Seán O'Driscoll with his wife Rose, with the award presented by Southern Star MD Seán Mahon and Carbery Group Chair, Vincent O'Donovan. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Overall West Cork Business of the Year' award was Carbery Plastics. Cal McCarthy and his dad Michael accepted the award from Vincent O'Donovan, Carbery Group Chair and Seán Mahon, Southern Star MD. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year' award was Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. Josephine O'Driscoll of Failte Ireland with museum manager Shannon Forde and the team of volunteers. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Young Businessperson of the Year' award was Cian Minihane of CM Fitness & Personal Training, accompanied by Áine Wheldon with the award presented by Tony Hughes of Category Sponsor Access Credit Union. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Attending the event were Joanne Lehane; Sinead Crowley; Karen Lehane; Martin Fitzpatrick; Daniel Lehane and Mary Cooper, all Lehane Associates. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Attending the event were Helen Dawson and Daniel Burke, both West Cork Music. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Attending the event were Cork County Councillors Ann Bambury and Isobel Towse. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the event were Cork County Mayor, Joe Carroll; Maeve O'Regan, Director, Southern Star and Seán Mahon, MD, Southern Star. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Event MC Jonathan Healy addresses the assembled crowd. Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jason Hawkins, CEO, Carbery Group, addresses the assembled crowd. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Representatives of Carbery Group, the headline sponsor of the Business Awards. (Photo: Andy Gibson)