Permission sought for scheme of 69 houses in Bandon

Planning permission is being sought in Bandon for a development of 69 houses at Coolfadda, with an entrance to the development intended to be the same one serving the ‘Cúl na Gréine’ residential development, which is partially complete.

The vast majority of the houses, 48, are planned to be three-bedrooms with a number of two-bedrooms and four-bedrooms houses too.

There are plans for four one-bedroom simplex units within one two-story building, all to be social housing, and 135 car parking spaces on a 2.74-hectare site. Another three two-bedroom houses are intended for social housing, but none of the larger units.

Acknowledging that Bandon playground and skatepark are across town and two kilometres away, the developers, The Coolfadda Partnership, are planning three levelled terraces, that enables ‘sporting activity, informal play, family gathering and a degree of access for disabled users.’

As of the 2022 census, the population of Bandon is around 8,000 people, up from 6,957 in 2016. It is the aim of Cork County Council to increase the population in the town to 8,773 by the year 2028.

Uisce Éireann have confirmed that it would be possible to connect the houses to the drinking water network, and the wastewater network.

A decision is due by Cork County Council by the end of August this year.