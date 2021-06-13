PE is now an exam subject at Clon school

SACRED Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty welcomed back past pupils, Martina O’Brien and Melissa Duggan, to officially announce LCPE (Leaving Certificate Physical Education) an examination subject at senior cycle.

Ann Marie Brosnan (principal) and Brendan Walsh (deputy) said they were delighted to have such inspirational alumnae to officiate the occasion.

Martina and Melissa were recipients of prestigious Ladies’ Gaelic Football All Star awards in 2020. Both play on the Cork Ladies Football team, of which Martina is captain.

Martina, a native of Ballinascarthy, started playing football at Sacred Heart in 2006 when she was in Transition Year.

Melissa, originally from Dunmanway, also attended Sacred Heart and was a prominent figure in the school’s sports profile during her years as a student. She made her debut on the Cork team in 2017 and is currently a defender. She is also a qualified pharmacist.

Sacred Heart Clonakilty is one of the only schools in West Cork to offer LCPE as an examination subject.

Students will have the opportunity to partake in physical activity areas such as athletics, artistic and aesthetic activities, adventure activities, games, and personal exercise and fitness.

There will also be a focus on the theory of practice.

‘It’s not about being the best. It’s about putting on the runners and getting out there. There’s something for everyone,’ said principal Ann Marie Brosnan.

Deputy principal Brendan Walsh, a champion footballer in his day, congratulated the girls on picking up All-Stars last year, saying that he proud that two girls from Sacred Heart are the best in the country in their respective positions on the field.

Martina said PE is something students will use forever; something that they will take with them wherever they go in life. ‘It’s great to be back where it all started,’ she added.