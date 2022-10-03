News

Paul and Kevin are seeing Star(s) after climb to Everest base camp!

October 3rd, 2022 6:30 PM

CLLR Paul Hayes made it to base camp of the world’s highest mountain, Everest, this week .

Paul, and his brother Kevin, unfurled flags and banners in support of their fundraising charities – Irish Community Air Ambulance and Clonakilty Community Youth Centre, when they reached the iconic spot  at 17,598ft where they described the ‘buzz as electric!’ 

The next day Paul also trekked to a nearby peak to get a better view of Everest, Kala Patthar, at 18,519ft. 

While at Base Camp, the brothers (right) took some time off to indulge in a bit of reading – courtesy of the previous week’s Southern Star!

