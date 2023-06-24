Paudie is remembered at Garda awards night

THE late sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer was honoured at the recent West Cork Garda Youth Awards, held in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

The Kerry-born C103 broadcaster was a former teacher at St Brogan’s College in Bandon for over 40 years and lived locally in Innishannon.

He tragically died on January 8th following a fatal road collision at Dromkereen Cross, Innishannon on December 30th last.

Paudie received a posthumous ‘Outstanding Contribution to Youth Award’ at the ceremony, which was accepted by his wife Colette and their two daughters, Claire and Emily. The award celebrated the work of many young people involving themselves in local communities across West Cork.

Paudie had been involved in the Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Awards for over 25 years where he met some of West Cork’s up and coming sports stars, while Kieran McCarthy, sports editor of The Southern Star said he was a ‘one off.’

A posthumous award was also awarded to the late Ricky Barrett of Timoleague, who died last October after a brave battle with cancer. The 17-year-old TY student from Skibbereen Community School was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, when he was just aged 10. Despite his determination to fight his illness, he died on October 14th last.

His parents, Padraig and Eileen and his two sisters Rachel and Aoife accepted the award on the night.