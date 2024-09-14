Passing of former Fine Gael councillor and mayor announced

Tadgh O'Donovan Trá, a former Fine Gael councillor and mayor of Cork County, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Skibbereen Community Hospital on Friday.

Everyone will have their own memories of Tadgh Trá, but the esteem in which he was held will, no doubt, be expressed in the condolences and tributes that will follow.

Tadgh was universally liked for a lot of reasons – his affable nature and ready smile being to the fore – but Senator Tim Lombard summed it up in a sentence when he said: ‘He was a decent, hardworking public representative, who served his community and constituents well.’

In life and death he is deeply loved and missed by his wife Anne, his children Brian, Aidan, Sinéad, Suzanne, Gillian, Edel, Áine, Amy and his niece Gemma Egan.

Tadgh will be lying in repose at the family home, Glenfael, Mardyke Road (P81 EE76) on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm followed by prayers.

Requiem Mass will be at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Skibbereen, on Monday, which will be livestreamed on http://Skibbereenandrath.ie

Tadgh's burial will take place afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Skibbereen, via North Street, Market Street, Townshend Street, Bridge Street, and Ilen Street.