News

PASSED THE TEST Union Hall teamwork

January 16th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Colm Boyle, Don Buckley, Kathleen Murphy, Jazmin Murphy, Eamonn Barry, John Murphy and Aodh O’Donnell, all members of the West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue team, recently completed their annual swimming fitness test at Keelbeg near Union Hall. Members of the team were also involved in the search and recovery as part of the recent tragic incident at the Beacon cliffs in Baltimore.  

***

Southern Star Recruitment Solutions | 2022

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.