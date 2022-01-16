Colm Boyle, Don Buckley, Kathleen Murphy, Jazmin Murphy, Eamonn Barry, John Murphy and Aodh O’Donnell, all members of the West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue team, recently completed their annual swimming fitness test at Keelbeg near Union Hall. Members of the team were also involved in the search and recovery as part of the recent tragic incident at the Beacon cliffs in Baltimore.
PASSED THE TEST Union Hall teamwork
January 16th, 2022 8:00 PM
