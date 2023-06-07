Parents want son's murderer named

THE parents of Cameron Blair, who was murdered over three years ago, have called for their son’s killer to be named because he is now an adult.

A native of Ballinascarthy and a student at CIT, 20-year-old Cameron was stabbed in the neck at a house party on Bandon Rd in Cork city on January 16th 2020. He had been acting as a peacemaker when another group of people, including his killer, tried to gain access to the party.

Cameron’s killer, who was 17 at the time of the murder, subsequently received a life sentence at the Central Criminal Court in April 2020. His lawyers sought to appeal the severity of his sentence at the Court of Appeal last week.

Kathy and Noel Blair said their son’s killer, who is now 20, should be named now that he is an adult.

They told a national newspaper that they want people to know the man who murdered their son ‘for no reason’.

They had been led to believe that the 20-year-old convicted murderer would be named, and noted that part of the judgment stated that ‘this applicant comes before this court as an adult.’

According to the DPP, if a person was a juvenile at the time they were sentenced, then they are entitled to anonymity under the Children’s Act 2001.

Noel Blair told the national paper that he was baffled by the DPP’s response and that they had been shown the murderer’s name in the judgment and were led to believe that this meant he could be named.

However, they also spoke of their relief that the killer’s life sentence would not be quashed, following the appeal.