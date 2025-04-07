Parents ‘terrified’ to let children out after Glandore dog attack

A SAVAGE attack on a small dog in Glandore has led locals to call for the attack dog to be brought under control before a child is injured, or worse.

‘We have more than 12 children in our estate at The Cove, and all of the parents are terrified to leave them outside to play,’ Sylwia Migdal told The Southern Star.

‘It’s a constant worry: this has been going on for about three years, and nothing has been done,’ she said.

Sylwia’s dog Franny, a Jack Russell-Chihuahua cross, received 22 stitches to two wounds, one on either flank, as it was trying to get away from the Alsatian.

‘It happened at 10 pm last Thursday, as I was taking Franny out for a last pee. I wasn’t even 50m from my house when the Alsatian slipped its lead and attacked my dog,’ said Sylwia.

‘I was never so afraid for my life as I was last Thursday. It was like a horror movie. It was dark, raining and there was the dog, like a wolf, attacking. It was horrendous.’

Sylwia explained that the Alsatian was not muzzled.

‘The muzzle was hanging free and it slipped its harness. People who can’t control certain types of dogs shouldn’t have one. They should get a smaller, quieter breed instead,’ she added.

Such was the extent of Franny’s injuries that she spent four days in a veterinary hospital in Clonakilty, at a cost of €712.45, which Sylwia believes was discounted thanks to the kindness of the vet.

‘I am so relieved that Franny is alive, but this should never have happened,’ said Sylwia, who is now afraid for herself, her dog, and others in Glandore.

‘Franny is part Chihuahua​, a breed that has nervous DNA anyway, but now my dog is traumatised.

‘She is still shaking. She will be traumatised for the rest of her life. That Alsatian broke her spirit.’