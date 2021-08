News PANEL DISCUSSION Sky’s the limit for Lilly August 8th, 2021 11:50 AM By Southern Star Team

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with David A Ricks, Lilly’s chairman and chief executive, at the opening of Ireland’s single largest solar farm. Developed in a joint venture by Eli Lilly and Enerpower, the 16-acre facility will help power a significant proportion of the Lilly plant in Dunderrow near Kinsale. (Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision)