Palestinian flag for county hall

COUNCILLORS have voiced their support for the Palestinian people and have agreed to fly the Palestinian flag over Cork County Hall.

At a recent meeting of the local authority, councillors were united in calling for an end to the conflict, with many receiving hundreds of emails ahead of a motion put down by East Cork-based Cllr Sinéad Sheppard (FG).

Cllr Sheppard asked that the Council would declare its support for a boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel. She also asked that Cork county be declared an apartheid-free zone and a space of proactive solidarity with the Palestinian people.

‘As a mum to three boys, I’m privileged enough to be born here in Ireland in a war-free zone, while there is another woman the same age as me unlucky enough to be born on the Gaza strip,’ said Cllr Sheppard.

‘While this is a small thing, it’s still a step in telling the Palestinian people that we hear you, we see you, and it’s just by the grace of God that I’m not on my hands and knees digging my children out of rubble.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said Palestinian people have been treated like third-class citizens. Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said public representatives should raise it at every opportunity.

‘I am delighted to see weekly vigils taking place in Bantry, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, and Bandon. It’s people feeling helpless,’ he added.