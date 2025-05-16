Oysterhaven regains Green Coast status in annual An Taisce awards

There was welcome news for bathers across south west Cork on Friday this week, as An Taisce made their annual announcement of coastal areas which have achieved environmental awards.

Both Inchydoney Beach East and Fountainstown beach have been dually awarded with Blue Flag and Green Coast Award status by An Taisce for 2025, just as they were in 2024. Better still, Oysterhaven has rejoined their ranks after they were absent from the list in 2024.

Every beach and marina in south west Cork that was obtained Blue Flag and Green Coast status in 2024, retained their awarded flags this year.

The following beaches in the south-west Cork area were awarded Blue Flag status in 2025: Barleycove; Garrettstown: Inchydoney East; Owenahincaha, Little Island Strand; Fountainstown; Garrylucas; Inchydoney West Beach; and Tragumna. Both Kinsale Yacht Club and the Royal Cork Yacht Club marinas were also awarded Blue Flag status.

In terms of Green Coast awarded beaches, the following areas in south west Cork were successfully awarded by An Taisce for 2025: Fountainstown; Inchydoney East; Silver Strand Beach on Sherkin; Cadogan’s Strand in Schull; Ballyrisode; Galley Cove; Red Strand; Dooneen Pier, Kilcrohane; Rocky Bay; and Garnish Beach.

In welcome news, Oysterhave beach was awarded its Green Coast status once more. It had lost it in 2024, due to high bacteria in the water four years previously. However, Cork County Council were confident that it would regain its status in 2025, a prediction which has come to pass.

Cork is the county with most Green Coast Awards in 2025, at 14, and has also the highest combined number of award flags with 27, including the Blue Flags awarded to Kinsale Yacht Club and The Royal Cork Yacht Club. 11 Blue Flags were awarded to beaches managed by Cork County Council.

The awards were presented by Mr. James Browne TD at the presentation ceremony held in the Ravenport Resort in Curracloe, County Wexford on Friday afternoon. Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Browne, who presented the award flags said he was honoured to present a record number of awards, with 99 Blue Flags and 70 Green Coast Awards

‘We’ve come a long way since the beginning of Ireland’s Blue Flag awards in 1988, when 19 beaches and 2 marinas were recognised.’

‘This didn’t happen by magic. Great credit must go to local authorities, An Taisce, coastal communities and particularly all those local volunteers who have worked tirelessly around the country to keep so many of our coastal areas, beaches and marinas in pristine condition for us all to enjoy.’

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards. Originating in France in 1985 it was launched as an International programme as part of the ‘European Year of the Environment’ in 1987. Meanwhile, the Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

An important aspect of the Green Coast Awards is the involvement of voluntary Clean Coasts groups, who participate in community clean-ups and help manage the applicant beaches in cooperation with local authorities.