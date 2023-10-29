Owners of homes flooded in Ballinhassig feel ‘forgotten’

CALLS have been made for the urgent progress of flood relief schemes in Ballinhassig and Riverstick, following severe flooding in both areas following Storm Babet.

Eight homes in the Tulligmore/ Tullibeg area, just outside Ballinhassig, were flooded for the third time since 2009, while a bakery and three houses in Riverstick were also hit.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Kate McGuane, whose home was flooded in Ballinhassig, said eight houses were flooded for the third time and none of them have flood insurance.

‘We are trying to push for this flood relief scheme to be started and we’re being told the funds are there, but it could be two to three years before any works commence,’ said Kate.

Her neighbour, Sandra Foley, said their house sustained extensive damage to wooden floors and wardrobes in a downstairs bedroom.

‘That horrible foul smell is still in the house. What’s worse is that six out of the eight houses flooded belong to OAPs and it’s devastating for them as they don’t need this at this stage in their lives. We really feel forgotten about and we want action.’

Local FF Cllr Gillian Coughlan said these residents had shown immense resilience and fortitude.

‘They have been pro-active and positive in pursuit of a flood defence system that would protect their homes. A scheme was designed, which has since been passed over to Cork County Council, but the pace of progress has been glacial,’ she said.

A statement from the OPW, said that in partnership with Cork County Council, they are progressing a flood relief scheme to protect a number of residential properties in Ballinhassig.

‘A tender competition for a consultancy contract to provide engineering and environmental services to progress the Ballinhassig Flood Relief Scheme was first issued in late 2022. Tenders were received in Q1 2023 ... as there was no tender submission which offered a value for money proposal, it was agreed that it was not possible to appoint a consultant for the project at that time. The contract was retendered in Q3 2023, and it is planned to appoint a consultant by the end of November 2023,’ it said.

Meanwhile, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) is calling on the OPW to provide more funding for an already- sanctioned flood relief scheme for Riverstick after The Flower House Bakery and three private houses suffered water damage.

‘The river Stick burst its banks and the surface water had nowhere to go. A consultant’s report is completed for the scheme, but we just don’t have sufficient funding to do the work required,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Some businesses on the Main Street in Carrigaline were also hit by the flooding during the storm when the Owenabue river burst its banks onto Ballea Road.

Local FF Cllr Audrey Buckley said some retail premises got flooded but said everyone in the community clubbed together to help those affected.

At a recent meeting of the local authority there was a lengthy discussion about the floods which hit East Cork.