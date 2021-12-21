OUT WEDNESDAY: The often bizarre history of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case; Working on Christmas Day; Dominic Casey honoured Day; Randal Óg finish dream season in style; Local figures tell Emma Connolly their favourite way to spend Christmas

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• We look back at the often bizarre history of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case that has shocked the region for three decades

• We speak to three people who will be working on Christmas Day

• Carbery farmers ahead of the curve

• Out and about in West Cork

In Sport:

• Skibbereen Rowing Club's Dominic Casey honoured for his success with Irish lightweights

• Newcestown crowned Carbery U21 champs

• Randal Óg finish dream season in style

• McElhinney aiming high after latest success

In Life & Community:

• Well-known local figures tell Emma Connolly their favourite way to spend Christmas

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 22ND