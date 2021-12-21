OUT WEDNESDAY: The often bizarre history of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case; Working on Christmas Day; Dominic Casey honoured Day; Randal Óg finish dream season in style; Local figures tell Emma Connolly their favourite way to spend Christmas

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• We look back at the often bizarre history of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case that has shocked the region for three decades
• We speak to three people who will be working on Christmas Day
• Carbery farmers ahead of the curve
• Out and about in West Cork
In Sport:
• Skibbereen Rowing Club's Dominic Casey honoured for his success with Irish lightweights
• Newcestown crowned Carbery U21 champs
• Randal Óg finish dream season in style
• McElhinney aiming high after latest success
In Life & Community:
• Well-known local figures tell Emma Connolly their favourite way to spend Christmas
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1