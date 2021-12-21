News

OUT WEDNESDAY: The often bizarre history of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case; Working on Christmas Day; Dominic Casey honoured Day; Randal Óg finish dream season in style; Local figures tell Emma Connolly their favourite way to spend Christmas

December 21st, 2021 9:05 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• We look back at the often bizarre history of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case that has shocked the region for three decades
• We speak to three people who will be working on Christmas Day
• Carbery farmers ahead of the curve
• Out and about in West Cork

In Sport:

• Skibbereen Rowing Club's Dominic Casey honoured for his success with Irish lightweights
• Newcestown crowned Carbery U21 champs
• Randal Óg finish dream season in style
• McElhinney aiming high after latest success

In Life & Community:

• Well-known local figures tell Emma Connolly their favourite way to spend Christmas

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 22ND

***

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.