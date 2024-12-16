OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

Pictured at the St Micheals centre Bandon Christmas party was Sean Meehan with Gobnait Shannon and May O'Keeffe. (PHOTO: Denis Boyle)
St. Mary's Central School in Enniskeane got into the Christmas spirit today by holding a Christmas Jumper day, where all the students and teachers wore Christmas jumpers to school. Pictured are Daragh Aherna; Hayley O'Farrell; Zoe O'Neill-Desmond; Cathal O'Sullivan and Eamonn Falvey. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at Bandon Library at a performance by the Cork prison officers male voice choir was Laura Cahill being seronaded by Brendan Pierce, Courtmacsherry Ger O'Dwyer, Rochestown and Tony O'Sullivan, Carrigaline. Picture Denis Boyle
Marilyn, Sonny and Isabelle McCarthy at the Christmas Lights switch on in Skibbereen last Friday evening. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Rory (5) and Cody O'Regan (2) with their mom Tina Darb and grand Uncle Charlie Mc Carthy at the Schull Parade of lights. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Pictured at the St Micheals centre Bandon Christmas party was Geraldine McCarthy and Margerat Dixon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the annual Christmas Coffee morning at Bandon day care centre was Kay Donovan and Eileen Desmond. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Shoppers in the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon today were entertained by the pupils from St Brogans Collage Bandon singing Christmas carols in support of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.
(Photo: Andrew Harris)
Angela, Johnny, and Jack O’Regan meet Santa Claus in Union Hall.
Local County Councillors Noel O’Donovan, Daniel Sexton and Isobel Towse and Clonakilty Mayor, Eileen Sheppard visited the businesses of Clonakilty on Sunday December 8th to wish them well for the Christmas season, meeting locals and visitors along the way.
Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin Comhairle na nDaltaí (Students Council), celebrate over €4,000 donated by families into the UNICEF Gaza Children's Appeal organised by the school for December, which is Mí Cineáltas (Kindness Month) at the school.
Oscar Leahy O’Donovan, a member of the Clonakilty Brass Band, playing the euphonium during last Friday’s Festive Evening (the Feast of St. Nicholas) in the Sacred Heart Church, Courtmacsherry. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ardfield’s Tadhg Sutton with Aoife and Mary Delaney out and about in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
At last Saturday’s gala concert at Darrara Community Centre were back from left: Committee members Donal Lyons, Mary Anglin, Mary Wycherley, Pius Lyons, Angela Lenihan and Frank McCarthy. Front: Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, Aisling Riordan, special guests James White and Mayor Eileen Shepard (both Clonakilty Mayoral Council), Mary Harrington and Mary Harrington.
Paul Finn of Courtmacsherry performed during Friday’s Festive Evening in the Sacred Heart Church. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Locals Lily O’Sullivan and Dara Quinlan were part of the Clonakilty Brass Band at last Friday’s Festive Evening in the Sacred Heart Church. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Local girls Amy Griffin, Rosie Harte and Phoebe Barry at the switching on of the Christmas lights, carol singing and Santa’s arrival in Timoleague on Sunday evening last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Santa Claus had a busy time in Timoleague on Sunday evening last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
At the switching on of the Christmas lights, carol singing and Santa’s arrival in Timoleague on Sunday evening last were locals Emily, Mirela and Amy Harrington. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The Ballinspittle village Christmas lights 2024 were new and improved thanks to the Tidy Towns committee who organised the recent winter fair run fundraiser.
Christmas lights swiltched on in Castletownbere Sarah Sheehan and Ceoladh Browne waiting for the magic Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Kelcey, Lucy, Ka,oe, and Robbie Lynch at the switch on of the lights in Castletownbere Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Tom Óg Dickinson attending the swiltch on of the christmas lights in Castletownbere with his grandparents Cathy and Pete Dickinson Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Zara McCarthy, Grace O Sullivan, Aideen Murphy, Alana McCarthy, Leah Browne at the switch on of the Christmas lights in Castletownbere Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Iarlaith Cronin admiring the crib in Castletownbere Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Scoil Rince Carney dancers performing for the residents at Castletownbere Community Hospital.
Kate Carey who made the Cork ladies minor panel
Carla O'Regan who made the Cork Ladies U16 panel
Rath NS students with their letters to elderly people
Four day old Ava Fuller was the youngest child to visit Santa Claus at his grotto at Healy’s SuperValu, Dunmanway last weekend. Hundreds of children visited Santa and had their photo taken with the man in the red suit. This was a free service with a donation bucket in place, where €1,250 was collected for Dunmanway Boxing Club.
Randal Og club president Kevin McCarthy and club chairperson Frank O’Donnell present a cheque for €6,000 to Kathleen Brickley of The Doheny Bar, winner of the Randal Og GAA club lotto.
Pictured here are the Doheny team who took part in the Tommy Griffin Over 35 Invitational Football Tournament in Dingle recently. It was a very enjoyable outing. Back (L-F) Kevin Crowley, Brian McCarthy, Christoir O’Mahony, Declan O’Dwyer, Mickey Farr, Paule Deane, Micheal O’Donovan, Tadhg O’Leary, Cian Cahalane, Donnacha Deasy, Timmy O’Donovan, Daniel O'Donovan, Mark Farr, Denis Lyons, John Lynch, David Crowley, Clement Deane, Cathal Kelleher, Denis Moran.
Front (L-F) Sean Rice, Barry O’Donovan, James McCarthy, Noel Collins, Niall Hurley, Jerry McCarthy, Johnny Collins, Fachtna McCarthy, Conor Collins, Eltin Lehane, Finny Collins, Cathal Crowley, Sean O’Farrell, Donal O’Sullivan
Jack O’Leary in Enniskeane last Sunday evening telling Santa what he wants for Christmas this year.
Pictured with Jackie O’Sullivan in Enniskeane was Adam Brady and in front L-R: Lily Brady, Molly Canty and Katie Brady
The Deasy family Liam, Maeve and Henry with Santa in Ballineen on Sunday evening.
Mr Snowman with Garda Paul Gleason and Miss Elf
Participants in the bridge club pairs competition were: Front seated, Margaret Shorten, Carmel Murphy winner receiving the Silver Jubilee Perpetual Trophy (presented to the club by Jerry and Margaret O'Flynn) from President Ann Bailey, Jane Ross winner, Kay Russell. Back left Mike Russell, Albert Helen, Pat O'Donoghue, Dermot Lucey, Lucia Murphy, Margaret O'Donovan, Norah O'Neill, Liz McCarthy, Donal Cahalane
On Saturday December 7th a reunion was held to mark 50 years since Diarmuid O'Mathuna GAA club won their first silverware, the Carbery Junior B hurling championship in 1974.
Back row L to R, Johnny Nyhan (representing his father Johnny RIP), Sean Crowley (representing Dan Crowley RIP), Tim Foley, Tom Nyhan, Den Nyhan, Bill Nyhan, Connie Warren, Barry Crowley, Tom Brady, Jim Nyhan, Chris O’Sullivan, Ted Lordan &andJohn Horgan (representing Con Horgan).
Front row L to R, Seamus Coakley, Michael Lordan, Gerard O’Leary, Jimmy Nyhan, Tim Joe Nyhan, Tony Coughlan, Denny Nyhan, Miriam Nyhan Grey and Eon Grey (representing Con Nyhan).
Airi Rainey presented her work Sunset on the River Bandon at the launch last week of the Winter in Kinsale exhibition in the Kinsale Library featuring many local artists.
Caoimhe Myles and Derreennaclogh Missy won the 60cm in The Horse and Pony Autumn League Final at the Maryville Equestrian Stables in Carrigaline last weekend.
Caragh Myles and Rose Cottage Star won the cross poles in The Horse and Pony Autumn League Final at the Maryville Equestrian Stables in Carrigaline last weekend.
Infant pupils: Zach Shannon, Páraic Tobin, Ava Levis, Indie O'Sullivan, Issie McCarthy, Tadgh Hayes, Clara McCarthy, Conor Daly, Darragh Evans, Shane Casey, Finn Russell, Robbie Stout, Sultanie Ablaeiva, Rory Daly, Alice Daly and Aoife Coughlan seen with the Team Hope boxes prepared by the families of Carrigboy National School.
Cast members Frankie Masarati, Jamie O’ Mahony, Damian Williams and Olivia Killeen are well prepared for the transition year Christmas play at Schull Community College.
Transition year students (above) Maria Schlotterbeck, Mattias Cogan, Emily Sheehan and Leire Araoillas Lozano (and gathered at Scrooge's tomb) Frankie Masarati, Jamie O’ Mahony, Damian Williams and Olivia Killeen will take part in the Schull Community College annual panto December 18th and 19th.
Chloe, Sophie, Katie, James and Ellie Dullea with James Cussen (all Rosscarbery) enjoying their day at the Cahermore 68th annual ploughing match which was the third ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and was held on the lands of Diarmuid and Ann Keohane, Creaghbeg, Clonakilty.
(Photo: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork)
20/11/2024. Southern Region Active Retired Christmas lunch.
120 members of the Active Retired Southern Region held their Christmas lunch in the Celtic Ross Hotel today, as well as a two-course meal there was also a raffle and dancing.
Here: John Noel Cronin (Chairman), Noreen Lawlor (Treasurer), Kathleen O Shea (Development), Anne O Brien and Brenda Breen (Secretary), Gretta Hickey ( Board Member).
(Photo: Andrew Harris)
The Active Community Awards 2024 winners were announced at reception in Cork's Old Waterworks organised by Cork Sports Partnership.
The Active Community Champion Award was awarded to Denis McSweeney for his tireless dedication to Rosscarbery GAA and the Rosscarbery Steamrunners Athletic Club, where his efforts have had a profound impact on the community. From left: Tim Burke, CSP; Cllr Martin Coughlan, deputy county mayor; Denis McSweeney, award winner; Cllr Dan Boyle, Cork lord mayor; Kristine Meeneghan and Maurice O'Sullivan, both Cork Sports Partnership. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Local ladies Ina Helen and Annie O'Regan look festive as they enjoy the Active Retired Christmas party in Ballinascarthy hall.
Lyndsey O’Sullivan from Paradise Flowers held a customer appreciation night last Friday to celebrate her shop’s refurbishment. Unfortunately, storm Darragh meant that very few people attended the event, and when the power cut hit, the demonstrations continued by candlelight. Lyndsey hopes to host the event again next year.
Some of the crafty ladies from the Wednesday morning group at Gortalassa Old School House with a selection of the crafts they are donating ahead of Christmas to three charities, the neo natal unit at CUH, Penny Dinners and West Cork Blankets of Hope.
Niall and Ava Minihane (Kealkill) enjoying the day at the Bantry Macra annual Christmas lights tractor run. The run this year was in memory club member Michael Lynch and proceeds of the day are going to Pieta House and the Samaritans.
(Photo: David Patterson)
Paul, David and Alex Coleman (Bantry) took part driving a New Holland at the Bantry Macra annual Christmas lights tractor run. The run this year was in memory club member Michael Lynch and proceeds of the day are going to Pieta House and the Samaritans.
(Photo: David Patterson)
Sarah McGrath of EY Ireland and Simon Coveney TD at the recent Cork Chamber Dublin Dinner, held in association with EY.
Photo: Naoise Culhane
On a sunny but cold day in Gougane Barra, two sheep make their way from the mountains to the famous St. Finbarr's Oratory (Aireagal Naomh Fionnbarra). (Photo:Andy Gibson)
Dairy herd management student of the year, Dara Leahy of Crookstown, received his Advanced Certificate in Agriculture from college lecturer Miriam Dineen (left) Dr Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc Head of Education (right) at the presentation of certificates in Clonakilty Agricultural College. Photo: O'Gorman Photography.
Waiting for Santa to switch on the lights recently in Bandon were Liam Tobance and Hanna Molnarr. Photo: Denis Boyle
Waiting for Santa to switch on the Christmas Lights recently in Bandon were Callum and Katie Cullinane. Photo: Denis Boyle
At the Bandon Christmas market at Riverview shopping centre was Cllr Alan Coleman with Isla Jeffers member of Glasslynn choir and Evelyn Drapper, Bandon art group. Photo: Denis Boyle
St Marys School Macroom students Ciara Sheehan and Pia El Asmar competed in the recent Bandon Soroptimist Public Speaking Debate under the direction of teacher Lily de la Cour.
Santa made an appearance in Baltimore recently to coincide with the Christmas lights switching on. Enjoying the event were Marta Marchenko, Skibbereen; Murreann Daly, Skibbereen and Ellie Hannick, Skibbereen. Photo: Andy Gibson
Tallyfolk took up their positions at the barriers for Cork North West boxes at the Mallow GAA complex during the recent election count. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The West Cork Ukulele Café appeared in Baltimore recenlty as paart of the Christmas lights being turned on. Photo: Andy GIbson.
Newly-elected TD John Paul O’Shea (Fine Gael) celebrated his election with family and friends at the recent Cork North West count at the Mallow GAA complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Angela O'Regan and Alannah Goggin, both from Baltimore, had their faces painted to celebrate the recent events. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Families were out buying Christmas Trees recently, despite Storm Darragh hitting West Cork. At Ger's Christmas Tree outlet in Leap were Leah and Connor O'Sullivan from Leap. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Mary, Eoin, Susan and Bertie O'Shea from Rosscarbery recently shopped for Christmas trees in Leap. Photo: Andy Gibson.