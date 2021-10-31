News

OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

October 31st, 2021 9:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

Emer and Padraig Courtney from Castlehaven, who took part in the Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (Scar) last weekend. )Photo: Anne Minihane)

Locals Katie Tobin and her mum Therese out for a stroll along the Joe Walsh walkway in Clonakilty recently

 

, Jane Beechinor from Ballinascarthy and Rachel Lordan from Ballineen were at the recent tractor run in Ring, Clonakilty. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Irish Olympian, Ballineen sprinter Phil Healy, has joined forces with Fyffes in an online quest to find Ireland’s Fittest School. Registration for the competition, which runs from November until April, can be made at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie, with the overall winner announced in May

Peter Buckley who came from Dublin to take part in Scar event last weekend. (Scar photo: Anne Minihane)

