Out and About in West Cork

After completing the Sherkin to Baltimore swim last Saturday were, Blanaid O’Regan, Ballinspittle; Susan Moroney, Clonakilty, and Amanda Lovell, Timoleague. (Photo: Siobhan Russell)
Emilio Sotelo, Vanessa Conneely and Jim Collins from Kinsale pictured at a Night Of Music From the 80's, 90's and 00's in Hamlets Kinsale with proceeds going to local Aoife Ní Mhurchú on The Gaza Flotilla.
(Photos: John Allen)
Jenny O’Connor and Jill Leslie from Kinsale pictured at a Night Of Music From the 80's, 90's and 00's in Hamlets Kinsale with proceeds going to local Aoife Ní Mhurchú on The Gaza Flotilla.
Padraig Fitzgerald, Tara Moran, Nicola Craft and Orlagh O’Hea from Kinsale pictured at a Night Of Music From the 80's, 90's and 00's in Hamlets Kinsale with proceeds going to local Aoife Ní Mhurchú on The Gaza Flotilla.
Catriona, Dillon, Luke and Conor Hennessy (Rathbarry) at the event, from which proceeds are going to Breakthrough Cancer Research and Cope Foundation. The run this year was in memory of former club member, Anthony Doolan.(Photos: David Patterson)
Daniel Welsh (Ballinascarthy), Denis Cahalane (Darrara) Matthew Callanan (Lisavaird) and Colin Moloney (Shannonvale) enjoying their day at the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Duneen swimmers Mary Kate Lehane and Claudine Ashe, who also took part in the Sherkin Island to Baltimore swim last Saturday which was held in aid of the Wild Atlantic Pool in Baltimore. (Photo: Siobhan Russell)
Myrtleville swimmers, Nicola Hassell, Susan Horgan and Lisa Cush, on the ferry over to Sherkin before the swim. (Photos: Siobhan Russell)
District Court Judge James McNulty retired recently after serving 22 years on the bench. The Clonakilty courtroom was packed with well-wishers on his last day on the bench. Judge McNulty with his sister Marion Simpson and brother Timothy McNulty. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Siobhán Cronin cheerfully finishing the Sherkin to Baltimore swim last weekend. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Glen Barton and Rob Cogan from Carrigaline with Niall and Maeve Murphy from Ballinspittle at last weekend’s Sherkin to Baltimore Swim. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Brian Foster (winner) with Rowen Gilley (2nd place) and Charlie Duggan (3rd place) at the Sherkin to Baltimore swim which was held last Saturday. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Caheragh Threshing committee members at the launch of the annual event which will be held on Sunday October 13th are (from left): DJ Dineen, Sean O'Sullivan, Shane Scully, Pat Joe Hourihane, Liam Kingston and Majella O'Shea. Missing from photo are K Kirby, T O'Sullivan, J O'Donvan, H O'Sullivan, M Cadogan, J Crowley and S Collins. Caheragh Threshing is in its twenty-sixth year and continues to support Breakthrough Cancer Research each year. A great day out is assured with plenty of attractions for the entire family. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Artist Monica Jones making a presentation to William Kingston, President Skibbereen Lions Club from her recent exhibition at the Ludgate Hub also included are Dan Cleary, Hon. Treasurer and Elma Connolly, Hub Manager. Photo; Anne Minihane. Monica Jones, an artist living in Baltimore, presenting a cheque for €700 from the proceeds of the sale of some of her paintings, to Skibbereen Lions Club president William Kingston. Also pictured is Dan Cleary (Skibbereen Lions Club treasurer) and Elma Connolly, Hub Manager at Ludgate who gave space for Monica to exhibit her paintings.
Children from Castletownshend Primary School were thrilled with the visit of West Cork Rapid Response to their school recently. For homework they got to learn their Eircode.
Accepting a cheque for €13,000 from the West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association on behalf of the Clogagh Autism Unit were (back, from left): Paudie O’Leary, Seán Flynn, Helen O’Flynn (principal), Paddy Ryan, Lynda Farley, Colette O’Donovan and Kathleen Calnan. Seated (from left): Kathy Blair and Katie Desmond. (Gearoid Holland)
The proceeds of a very successful coffee morning held at AIB Bandon for West Cork Rapid Response were handed over recently. From left: Shelia McCarthy, Betty Hennessy, Kate Crowley and Linda Moynihan.
Bantry Tidy Towns expressed thanks to the Bantry Care for the Aged Charity Shop on Main Street for their very generous donation of €3,000. They have been great supporters of Bantry Tidy Towns over the years and give a lot back to the community. Eileen O'Donoghue from the Bantry Care for the Aged Charity Shop presented the cheque to Liz Gibson, treasurer of Bantry Tidy Towns. From left: Joe Daly, Michael O'Riordan, Noel O'Mahony and Liz Gibson (all Bantry Tidy Town volunteers) with Eileen O'Donoghue, Eva Rodriguez, Una O'Driscoll and Lillian Darcy (all Bantry Care for the Aged Charity Shop volunteers).
Junior infant Adam Harrington from Dromclough National School warming up for the sack race at the recent annual sports day at St Colum’s GAA pitch.
Denis Kelleher of Duggans Contractors, Dunmanway, harvesting a 15-acre field of spring wheat on a hot and sunny afternoon with blue skies in Dunmanway with a John Deere 1177 SII combine. (Photo: David Patterson)
Participating in the three patriots commemorations in Clogagh were (back, from left): Betty Hennessy, Michael Heaney, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Cllr Noel O'Donovan, Cllr Alan Coleman, county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, JJ Walsh and Cllr John Michael Foley. Front (from left): Helen O'Flynn Kiernan, Harry O'Reilly, Ryan Deasy, Conor Cashman, Aoibhín McCabe, Neasa Kiernan and Kate Crowley.
At the historic unveiling of the three patriots plaque on Clogagh old school wall are members of the Ballinascarthy/Clogagh historical committee: Back (from left): Pat Walsh, Betty Hennessy, JJ Walsh, Patrick Hennessy and Patrick Keane. Front (from left): Tony Walsh, John Finn, Kate Crowley and Conor Keane.
Owen Kelly with his Munster Special Olympics volunteer award.
Double Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy with TD Michael Collins at the Federation of Irish Sport's launch of their pre-budget submission 2025 at The Royal Irish Academy in Dublin. (Photo: David Fitzgerald)
St James' National School pupils Cara Guerrero, Theo Payne Lynch and Nina Woodward making blackberry jam.
At the Anti-Litter Challenge 2024 awards at the County Hall were (back, from left): Patricia Keating, Aisling Minihane, Sue Spencer (Ballinspittle Tidy Towns), Jack Musgrave, Jason O’Sullivan (Belgooly Tidy Towns) and Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (Kinsale Tidy Towns). Front: Teddy McNamara, Nora Quinn, Margaret Lynch, Joanie and Pat Whelton (Kinsale Tidy Towns).
The Courtmacsherry Regatta is a central and popular part of the annual Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival. The 2025 festival will take place from July 25th to August 4th with the Courtmacsherry Regatta on Saturday July 26th. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
David Aherne (Bandon Primary School), Senator Tim Lombard and Anna Hurley (St Marys Central School, Enniskeane and Into district branch secretary) at the pre-budget meeting. The Irish National Teacher’s Organisation’s main priorities for primary education ahead of Budget 25 include investing in smaller classes, strengthening school leadership and increasing school funding.
Sheila Gilbert, Aoifa, and member of Clonakilty Flower Club, brought floral artistry to life, captivating an appreciative audience with her stories of foraging, friendships and flower shows, while creating stunning floral displays at Darrara Community Centre.
Pearl Gleeson, who celebrated her 101st birthday, celebrating with her family and friends at her party last weekend. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Taking part in the TV series Neven's Coastal Food Trails, which aired this week, were Neven with Bjoern Meyer of the Baking Emporium in Clonakilty.
Members of the Tracton Athletic Club on the last night of the summer season races.
Thirteen-year-old Iori Lewis from the Galley Flash Rowing Club, with his two All-Ireland rowing gold medals, meeting his hero Paul O’Donovan at the recent Celtic Ross Sports Star awards night.
At the Tim White road bowling final which took place on the Cahermore Road were (from left): Darragh Dempsey (runner up), Steve Hayes (chairman Rosscarbery bowling club) and David Shannon (winner).
Dermot Lucey, a dedicated local historian and educator, whose contributions have enriched the cultural fabric of Ballincollig and surrounds for over four decades, has been named Cork Person of the Month for September in recognition of the lasting impact of his work. Dermot has spent over forty years studying and promoting local history and is secretary of the Muskerry Local History Society and editor of its esteemed bi-annual local history journal, Times Past. In addition to his editorial and mentoring roles, Dermot played a pivotal role in the preservation and development of the Gunpowder Mills, contributing to the creation of the Regional Park in Ballincollig. His advocacy for history extended to national platforms, including contributions to the History of Cork series in the Cork Examiner during the Cork 800 celebrations in 1985 and his influence is also evident in his contributions to history education. As a lecturer on the Professional Masters of Education (PME) course at UCC and a major adviser on secondary level history curricula, he was a formidable advocate for maintaining history as a core subject at the Junior Certificate level.
At the award presentation were (front, from left): Liam Hayes (chairman Muskerry Local History Society), Dermot Lucey (Cork Person of the Month), and Dick Beamish (Muskerry Local History Society). Back (from left): Manus O’Callaghan (awards organiser), Padraic Hanrahan (Metropole Hotel), Oonagh Buckley (Masterkabin), Clara O’Mahoney (AM O’Sullivan PR), George and Max Duggan (Cork Crystal) and Vitaliy Makhnanov (All About Us Video). (Photo: Tony O’Connell).
Anna Jane, Macroom Food Festival cooking competition judge with Anna Hellen and Orla Malone (winners and students of Schull Community College) with their home economics teacher Fiona Malone and Pat O'Connell (Macroom Food Festival).
Cllr Gillian Coughlan, chair of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District greeting the captain of the Hebridean Princess, Magnus Davidson, and presenting him with a token to mark the occasion.
Miriam Ruckert (Kinsale) with organisers Eve O’Mahony and Siobhan Kantagaran from Kinsale for Palestine at the recent Night Of Music from the 80s, 90s and 00s which was held in Hamlets with all proceeds going to local Aoife Ní Mhurchú on the Gaza Flotilla. (Photo: John Allen)
Finbarr McCarthy from Caheragh enjoying the sunshine driving a Massey Ferguson 135 at the Caheragh tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was held in aid of West Cork Rapid Response/Dr Jason’s Jeep. (Photo: David Patterson)
TD Michael Collins of Cork South-west met with principal Aisling Ní Néill of Skibbereen’s Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin to discuss obtaining funding for a badly needed extension at the popular school. The Gaelscoil is currently in discussions with the Department of Education to secure much-needed funding to accommodate its current students. The Gaelscoil educates 78 pupils, from junior infants to sixth class with 2 ASD classes, and the building – built in 2018 – is operating at full capacity. The Gaelscoil’s reputation for excellence has resulted in high demand. To address this, the school must add additional classrooms, but this will require funding. TD Collins expressed support for the school’s plan and indicated he would voice that support to Minister of Education Norma Foley at the earliest opportunity.
Max Jones running the community smokehouse at the recent harvest day event that took place at Cecas. Members of the community were invited to bring their own apples to be pressed into juice as well as meat, cheese and fish to put into the smoker. There was a program of harvest-themed workshops, talks and activities for kids that ran throughout the day.