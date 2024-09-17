Out and About in West Cork

Dara McSweeney, Andy Hurley and Grainne Hurley, all Bantry. (Photo: David Patterson)
Daniel, Ava, Ella, Taylor and Jake Hurley, Schull. (Photo: David Patterson)
Paul, Charlotte, Poppy and Zach Casey, Caheragh; Zoe McEntaggart, Schull; Alice and Trina Murphy Caheragh enjoying the Caheragh tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run in aid of West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: David Patterson)
Alya Algharbawi, Charlotte O'Sullivan, Isla Chamberlain, Ava-Mae O'Connell, Elisa Carroll and Maja Rybicka. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Olympic gold medalist Fintan McCarthy with Emily Collins, Hannah Pylak, Zuzia Wanloch, Rebeka Jancauskaite when Fintan and fellow Olympians Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey visited St Joseph's National School in Skibbereen recently.(Photo: Anne Minihane)
Yvonne Beamish, Geraldine Duggan, Paula McCarthy, Katie Maher and Anne Lehane at a Cancer Connect coffee morning hosted by Phylis McCarthy in Dunmanway. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At a coffee morning hosted by Phylis McCarthy, Dunmanway in aid of Cancer Connect were Fion, Leah, Darragh and Farrah Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Nora Daly, Ann McCarthy and Rose Helen supporting a Cancer Connect coffee morning in Dunmanway. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Dan, Olivia and Jack Lynch, Bantry supporting the event. (Photo: David Patterson)
Indie O'Driscoll with her grandmother Kit O'Driscoll, Caheragh enjoying the sunshine at the Caheragh tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run in aid of West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: David Patterson)
Barry O’Driscoll (Enniskeane) taking a break from harvesting a twenty acre block of laureate malting spring barley with a John Deere 2056 combine on a hot sunny day west of Ballineen, beside the Carbery Group on the banks of the Bandon river. The moisture content was 17% on the day. (Photo: David Patterson)
Caragh Myles won the crosspoles league at the Maryville Stables in Carrigaline.
Marian Scanlon (Midleton), Mary McCarthy (Carrigaline), Flor Grey (Carrigtwohill), and Rachael McCarthy (Carrigaline), at the end of the 2024 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick’s Hill in Cork City in August where cyclists completed the epic four-day, 600km route across Munster raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. (Photo: Diane Cusack)
Chairman of Jagoes Mills bowling club, Tim Buckley (left) with Brendan O'Donovan following his recent All-Ireland success.
Cllr John Collins of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District with Virgil Horgan at the US Embassy in Dublin with a sapling from the survivor tree from ground zero on September 11th. A firefighters cycle from Dublin to Kinsale ended on Wednesday where the sapling was planted at Ringfinnan Garden Of Remembrance.
Enjoying the sunshine at a farm Zero C open day at Shinagh estate in Bandon were farmers (from left): Tadgh O'Mahony (Clonakilty), Kerry Desmond (Bandon) and Tadgh O'Neill (Clonakilty). (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sarah Abel and Nick Phillips from Crossbarry and Scott and Sophia Kingston from Bandon at a farm Zero C open day which was held at Shinagh estate in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Marian O’Brien (chairperson) and Paul Finn (secretary) promoting this weekend’s Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea event. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Caoimhe Myles won the 50cm and 60cm ten-week-league at Maryville Stables in Carrigaline.
Paul Crosbie (left) vice-captain of Clonakilty Golf Club, presenting the proceeds of the recent Inchydoney lifeboat singles perpetual trophy to John Collins (right), secretary, Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association, with Traolach Ó Donnabháin (centre), joint treasurer, Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association. Acorn Life DAC sponsors the annual competition.
Anna Callanan had an unexpected surprise on her 103rd birthday at Clonakilty Community Hospital Dochas Ward when Christopher O’Sullivan TD and Tánaiste Micheál Martin stopped in for a visit.
Locals Greta Kelly and Shane Minogue out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty lady Noreen Minihan (left) with Monica Lowe, who lives in Kilkenny but is originally from Clonakilty, enjoying a catch-up on a recent visit. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Geraldine Keohane (left) with Roisin (centre) and Jennifer Mythen, all from Barryroe, enjoying a day in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Breeda Lane, Tower and Margaret Daly, Ballyvolane on Cork Harbour Cruises celebrating the recent launch of Cork Cancer Care Centre's rebranding to Iris House Cork Cancer Support. (Photo: Alison Miles)
At the recent Bantry Show were Martin Collins, Katie Dineen, Judge Conor O'Hare, Jamie and Ryan Twomey, Marian O'Brien, Linda Harrington, and John Dineen. Jamie and Ryan from Leap scooped champion and reserve champion donkey at the show with their donkeys Dolly and Dee.
The O’Grady family all back to school at Trafrask, Adrigole. Back: James, dad. Middle (from left): Noreen, Jackie and Teddy. Front (from left): Paudie and Katie. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The U16 team captains Jerry O’Leary, Owen Gaels (left) with referee Michael O’Mahony and Seán Cuinnea, Rosscarbery (right) at the football championship where Owen Gaels won on a scoreline of 2-13 versus 2-06.
The junior C, novice one and novice two, All-Ireland finals organised by the London Region of Bol Chumann took place in Courtmacsherry last weekend. A special presentation was made to John Fleming in appreciation of his sponsorship of the event. From left: Brian Sexton (public relations officer), Micháel O'Ceallachain (secretary), John Fleming, Willie Murphy (chairperson) and James O'Driscoll (treasurer).
A team from West Cork Rapid Response paid a visit to Bishop Galvin Central School last week to explain the work they do.
Joey Bennet, a young member of the Bunratty United squad was chosen to participate in the West Cork Academy training programme. (Photo: Tony O'Donovan)
Caolan Cleary, a young member of the Bunratty United squad was chosen to participate in the West Cork Academy training programme. (Photo: Tony O'Donovan)
The victorious Cloughduv U11 team who won the Al Coughlan Tournament recently at Blackrock GAA club. Back (from left): David Barrett, Sean Condron, Aidan O’Callaghan, Killian Courtney, Tom Phelan (captain), Eoghan McDaid and Matthew Corkery. Front (from left): Luke Drummond, Finbarr Hickey, Rua Drinan, Nathan Kelleher, Jack O’Leary, Ryan O’Sullivan, Eoghan Kelly, Daniel Torrance and Jack Fitzgerald. Missing from the photo: Colm Nash, Leo McLellan and Eoghan Hickey. (Photo: John O'Brien)