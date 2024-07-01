Out and About in West Cork

Pearse Murphy (7) from Hoddersfield, Crosshaven building a sandcastle on Fountainstown beach. (Photo: David Creedon)
Paul Finucane of Cnoc Buí Arts and Community Centre, Union Hall with Ann Davoren, director, Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, at the exhibition. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Rachel O'Keeffe, Lal Thompson and Gerald O'Brien at the opening of Members and Friends Exhibition at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Artists Aisling Roche and Claire Halliday two of the exhibiting artists at the annual Members and Friends Exhibition at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen pictured with Louise Forsyth from Uillinn at the opening last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Dr. Dympna Daly, Bob Allen and Chrissie O'Mahony, West Cork Education Centre who organised Bantry Schools creative cluster showcase and display. (Photo: Evan Doak)
John and Liz Quinn from Ballinspittle enjoying the sunshine at the Lyre tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was in aid of Cancer Connect – West Cork and Knockskeagh NS astro turf fundraiser. (Photo: David Patterson)
Mervin Coombes (Ballinascarthy) Jim O'Sullivan (Lyre) and Kenneth Deane (Lyre) all took part in the Lyre tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run which was in aid of Cancer Connect. (Photo: David Patterson)
Daniel Seaman, Tom Deane, Ger Seaman, Milly Seaman and Andre Deane (all Bandon) all took part in the Lyre tractor, car, truck and motorcycle run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Gemma Dale and her horse Jackjack had a great time competing at the Cork Summer Show. Gemma is hoping that her and Jackjack get to attend the Dublin Horse Show in August.
Brian Harrington from Dromourneen, Bantry, receiving the Carbery Oil Cup from Frank Hurley, after winning the Carbery U12 championship.
Theatre goers lined North Street on Saturday evening and The Maid of Eireann was waving the progress flag in their honour.
Aidan Holland from Clonakilty is donating €1,300 of square head scarves to Cork Cancer Care Centre for women suffering with hair loss.
John Daly receiving the president’s prize from Francis O’Donnell at the award ceremony held at Bantry Bay Golf Club.
Dennis Winter from Union Hall took this photo on their property of a branch that looks like a bird.
Mayor Eileen Sheppard welcomed John Callaghan home after his seven consecutive charity climbs of Carrauntoohil in seven days at an event held O’Donovan’s Hotel last Saturday evening, where he was also greeted by his wife and daughters (from left): Kate, Catherine and Orla.
Seamus Mullins has been working in his local harbour of Castletownbere for several years and is wished all the very best on his retirement. From left: Joe McCarthy, Paul Nee, Brian O’Shea, Martin Mylotte, Seamus Mullins, Gerome McCarthy, Tony Harrington and Alan Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Seamus Mullins, who retired from the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine after 38 years of service, saying farewell to Mike Harrington, who is the next longest serving employee. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Thea Buttimer from Ahiohill Montessori celebrating her Disney themed graduation day.
At the launch of the 66th annual Barryroe Show at the Courtmacsherry Hotel were (from left): John O’Brien (chairperson, Barryroe Show), Alice Doyle (vice-chairperson IFA), Eileen Collins (secretary, Barryroe Show) and outgoing Cllr John Healy deputising for the then county mayor Frank O’Flynn. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
On their last crew training exercise before retiring from active service, Courtmacsherry Lifeboat mechanic Pat Lawton is leaving after forty years of duty and retiring Coxswain Seán O’Farrell is retiring after thirty-five years of service. From left: Pat Lawton, Cox Mark Gannon, Dara Gannon, Seán O’Farrell, Sean Maxwell, Chris Guy and station operation manager, Brian O’Dwyer. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
David Edwards on the Silver Dawn recently came across this Porbeagle shark about 50 miles off the Courtmacsherry coast. One of the men onboard had previously cage-dived in South Africa and said that the shark was of the same size as the Great Whites he saw there. Australian scientists out tagging Great Whites in Australia saw the footage online asked for more images as they also thought it was a Great White at first. Close ups confirmed it to be a Porbeagle, but massive, which shows that their protected status is paying dividends. Traditionally, the Porbeagle shark has been regarded as a game fish by recreational anglers and the meat and fins are highly valued which has led to a long history of intense exploitation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has approached David to tag Blue Sharks for them as part of their research.
Members of staff and management from Muintir Bháire Pre-School in Durrus at the enjoyable party held at Philips’ Green last Sunday to mark the retirement of Jacinta Sullivan from the pre-school. From left: Katie Ward, Robbie Stout, Jacinta Sullivan, Jools Rixon and Josephine O'Donovan.
Shane Crowley from Dereenatra, Schull, brandishing the trophy surrounded by his supporters at the end of a great day of bowling, in which Shane exhibited great skill which won him the U18 road bowling county final title.
Four yachts from Schull in the Three Square Mile yacht race, battling it out with their spinnakers flying, from Schull to Cape Clear.
Two yachts just over the line at the end of the Three Square Mile race heading into an idyllic North Harbour at Cape Clear for prizegiving and a barbecue.
County mayor Frank O'Flynn with pupils Timmy McCarthy, Ronan O'Donovan, Freya Young and Saoirse Donegan from Scoil Eoin Innishannon at the County Hall for the presentation of awards at the Muintir na Tire/Cork County and City Council's Schools' Garden Competition. (Photo: Mike English)
County mayor Frank O'Flynn with Scoil Phadraig Naofa Bandon pupils Jack Madden and Eoin Collins with teachers Denise Wilmot Harrington and Lucy Mulcahy at the County Hall for the presentation of awards to the winners of the Muintir na Tire/Cork County Council and City Council’s Schools' Garden Competition. (Photo: Mike English)
The entrants in the Tall Tales competition at West Cork Toastmasters were (from left): Caroline O'Donnell, Declan Kavanagh, Ronan Brady (winner), Rachel O'Neill and Billy Barry. The competition was held in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.
Una O’Donovan and Alannah Crowley, both from Leap, were all thumbs up after taking part in Glandore Harbour Yacht Club’s open day on Saturday and going sailing for the very first time. The sailing club offered free 1.5 hour sailing sessions on Topaz dinghies, Squibs and Dragons to try and introduce more people to the sport.
Organisers of Run Skibb half marathon and 10k, which will be held on Sunday July 14th, are Maria Holmes, Christine Fitzgerald, Grace O'Mahony, Rachel O'Regan, Jonathan Davis and Gearoid McCarthy. The organisers are looking for volunteers and marshals to help with the event on the day. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Members of St Fachtna’s Silver Band at Liss Ard with their new xylophone are (from left):Ewan Robb (chairperson), Amie O’Driscoll (xylophone player) and Pat O’Driscoll (band master). The band’s funds are mainly used to pay off a substantial debt on their refurbished band hall with little left to buy new instruments. Last year Amie set up a GoFundMe page and raised €2,000 to buy the new xylophone. The band expressed thanks to all those who supported the fund. New members are always welcome to join and tuition is available.
Mark Collins (county architect), Anisha Yuhhi (graduate architect), Yvonne O’Driscoll (assistant architect) and William Smyth (senior architect) at the RIAI awards in Dublin where Kinsale Library picked up an award.
Niall Murphy (principal, MICC) with Shanice Kingston receiving her student of the year award from special guest and past pupil Bill Maybury, along with Evan Wilson, who was the student of the year in 2023.
Inch School Dunmanway was established in 1923 and closed in 1969. Recently, a group of past pupils held a reunion in the Parkway Hotel and enjoyed a night reminiscing about their school days.
Maura McCabe (left) was awarded the president's award by West Cork Toastmasters club president Audrey Harris (right) at the recent meeting. Maura was awarded the accolade for services to the club over the previous twelve months.
Paul Barry on his Field Marshall at the recent tractor run held in Dunmanway. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Anastasiia Shevchuk, Emiliia Kravchenko and Feride Seimetova enjoying a well-deserved ice cream break after the Rath National School talent show where they performed a Ukrainian cheerleading routine.
Ballinascarthy captain David Walsh with referee T Sheehan and St James' captain Eoin Deasy.
Sophia Rice finding a new furry friend at a special toy swap event in Carrigaline Park at the launch of Ireland’s first digital Toy Library. The initiative aims to revolutionise the way families and children access toys in communities across Ireland and offers a free way for families to refresh toy collections without spending money and to reduce waste by giving unwanted toys a new lease of life. (Photo: Clare Keogh)
A cavalcade of vintage Ford Model T vehicles recently took to the roads around Kilbrittain. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
County mayor Joe Carroll joined the Cork City Sports committee to host the launch of the 70th Cork City Sports international athletics meet 2024. One of the premier events on Ireland’s athletics calendar, Cork City Sports will take place at Munster Technological University Stadium, Bishopstown on Tuesday July 9th. From left: Cllr Gearóid Murphy, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan and Tony O'Connell, chairman Cork City Sports. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Fergal McCarthy (principal) with Anne Fitzsimons (wife of Garry) and Deirdre Fitzsimons (wife of Shane) and family members at the unveiling of a stone to mark the official opening of Fitzsimons Park at Kinsale Community School. (Photo: John Allen)
Ireland’s first digital Toy Library launched pictured Padraig Keenan with sons Paul and Charlie Keenan enjoying Padraig O’Connel’’s son Lucas’ toys. Lucas is living with Cystic Fibrosis and at a special toy swap event in Carrigaline Park, Cork. (Photo: Clare Keogh)