OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

September 18th, 2021 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Enjoying the last of the summer sunshine at Garrettstown were local sisters Mary Coyne and Anna Marie Egan with Fifi and Poppy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the Dock beach in Kinsale were Sarah Leahy, Rebecca Sheehan, Alison Lyons and Caoimhe Buckley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At Garrylucas were Sinead Ryan and Chloe Punch. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the Dock beach in Kinsale were Claire and Sue Lancaster from Ballinhassig. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Visual artist Tomasz Madajczak, based in Skibbereen, has been announced as the Cork County Council recipient of the inaugural Platform 31 bursary award. To celebrate Culture Night this Friday, Tomasz will screen four films in the Uillinn West Cork Arts Studio. (Photo: Darragh Kane)

Celebrating her Confirmation at St Peter’s Church in Bandon was Judy McCarthy, Bandon Grammar School with her dad Trevor, mum Rebecca, sisters Robin and Hannah and brother Adam. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Having fun at Garrylucas beach were brothers Michael, Lewis and Thomas McEnery from Kinsale. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

