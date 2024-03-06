Out and About in West Cork

Off to the annual Foroige Ball in Cork last week were members of Union Hall/Castlehaven Foróige Eve Minihane, Chloe McCarthy, Grace O’Donoghue and Ellen Connolly. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Alice Collins and Megan Hurley from Skibbereen Foroige heading off to the annual Foroige Ball in Cork. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Kate O’Brien, Lily Rees and Maeve O’Sullivan heading off to the annual Foróige Ball in Cork city. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Grace Hickey, Eimear O’Driscoll and Julie O’Donovan, members of Union Hall/Castlehaven Foroige. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Bishop Paul Colton at Cork Airport takes timeout to watch the IFA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Some of the parishioners at the Songs of Praise service in Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Selina Connolly and Niamh Wygers preare to row as Rosscarbery Rowing Club had fine weather for its training session. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
David Crowley starts his training session in Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Anna Verling’s thumbs up before her start. (Photo: Andy Gibson)