News

Out and About in West Cork

March 6th, 2024 12:44 PM

By Southern Star Team

Union Hall/ Castlehaven Foroige members Izzy McCarthy, Clodagh Deasy, Caitlin Lomasney, Helena Bohane and Emma O’Leary heading off to the Foróige Ball in Cork city last Friday evening. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Off to the annual Foroige Ball in Cork last week were members of Union Hall/Castlehaven Foróige Eve Minihane, Chloe McCarthy, Grace O’Donoghue and Ellen Connolly. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Alice Collins and Megan Hurley from Skibbereen Foroige heading off to the annual Foroige Ball in Cork. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Kate O’Brien, Lily Rees and Maeve O’Sullivan heading off to the annual Foróige Ball in Cork city. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Grace Hickey, Eimear O’Driscoll and Julie O’Donovan, members of Union Hall/Castlehaven Foroige. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Bishop Paul Colton at Cork Airport takes timeout to watch the IFA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)

 

Some of the parishioners at the Songs of Praise service in Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Selina Connolly and Niamh Wygers preare to row as Rosscarbery Rowing Club had fine weather for its training session. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

David Crowley starts his training session in Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Anna Verling’s thumbs up before her start. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

