Out and About in West Cork

Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Feb, 2024. One Sunday evening a month in St. Fachtna’s Cathedral in Rosscarbery there is a 'Songs of Praise' service where parishioners sing a mix of well known hymns along with learning a few new songs. Before singing, Dean Cliff Jeffers gives a short explanation of the background of the author of the hymn and what they are trying to express through the lyrics. Dean Cliff’s wife, Eunice is the Cathedral Organist and they make a great team, leading the worship. There will be a Songs of Praise services in St. Fachtna’s Cathedral at 7pm on the 24th March and the 27th of April. There is tea and coffee after the services and everyone is welcome to attend. Some of the parishioners at the service. Picture: Andy Gibson.