Out and About in West Cork

Artist Mary Sullivan, centre from Bere Island with Sarah Kelleher who opened Mary's exhibition' From The Inside Out And The Outside In' and Ann Davoren, Director Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mary Sullivan, Artist from Bere Island pictured with family and friends at the opening of her exhibition 'From The Inside Out and The Outside In' at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, included are Norma and Olive Moriarty, Sarah Kelleher who opened the exhibition, Molly O'Sullivan and Teresa O'Brien. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Photographer Dennis Horgan, right at the launch of his latest book This Is Cork - An Aerial Journey pictured with Peter O'Flynn of Cushman and Wakefield book sponsors, Tim McCarthy who wrote the words for the book and John Field who performed the official launch at Cnoc Buí in Union Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the launch of This Is Cork - An Aerial Journey photos by Dennis Horgan and words by Tim McCarthy were from left, Richard Bradburn, Kathleen Woumans, Deirdre Brennan, Deirdre Sheehan and Suzanne Hosford. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the tractor run at Reenascreena were James Hayden, Bandon and Anna O’Neill from Reenascreena. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Bat, Ruben and Thomas Hegarty (Reenascreena) took part in the Reenascreena tractor, car, bike and truck run in a John Deere 6920S. (Photo: David Patterson)
Zoe O'Brien, Emer Jennings, Caoimhe O'Brien, Aéla French, Ciara Jennings and Odhran French(all from Leap) enjoying their day at the Reenascreena tractor, car, bike and truck run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Witches Sandra, Justina, Carmel, Ann, Maura, Mary, and Maureen as the annual Scarecrow Festival in Leap came to a close in a spellbinding manner with the witches’ dance in the square. (Photo: Chani Anderson)
Supt Ger O’Mahony and his wife Anna, with their family Freddie (Stanley), Julie, Kate, Eoghan, Cora (O’Farrell) and
Brian, at his retirement coffee morning in the Clonakilty Park Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Supt O’Mahony with Assistant Commisioner Eileen Foster and Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan (Photo: Martin Walsh)