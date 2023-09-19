Out and About in West Cork

Surf’s up for Rory Lane from Bandon at Inchydoney last weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Paddy Deasy of Innishannon in his John Deere gear at the Ahiohill Vintage day last Sunday.
Larry O’Sullivan celebrating his birthday at Ahamilla GAA club with his children Catherine McAree, Michael O’Sullivan, and Marie Stanley. (Photo: Denis Boyle).
Enjoying the warm temperature there were Chloe O’Driscoll and Ava O’Leary from Macroom, left. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Chloe Horne, Bandon, Keith O’Mahony, Tower and Caoimhe Foley, Kilmichael, who graduated in applied science at Cork College of Further Education’s Tramore Road campus. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Josephine and Teresa Barry whose parents John Barry and Margaret Holland were the first couple to get married there in 1963. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Desmond Barry of Barry’s Builders in Skibbereen unveiled a plaque to mark the 60th anniversary of the Church of the Holy Family, Caheragh with administrator Fr Myles McSweeney. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Eoin and Cliodhna O’Sullivan (kayak support), Pat Calnan (organiser), James Keating (kayak) and Steve Black (organiser) preparing for last weekend’s Sherkin to Baltimore swim. The swim was later cancelled due to fog. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)