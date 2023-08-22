News

Out and About in West Cork

August 22nd, 2023 10:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Author Lisa McInerney reading at the Grecian Temple on Garinish Island as part of Crosstown Drift 2023 in conjunction with the OPW, celebrating 70 years of the island being in the care of the OPW. (Photo: Bríd O'Donovan)

Share this article

Tánaiste Micheál Martin (centre) at start of the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk in Courtmacsherry in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLI. The event attracted more than 400 participants. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

 

Cork football star Brian Hurley was a surpise visitor to the Castlehaven Cúl Camp which took place last week. Around 180 children took part in the event. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

 

Enjoying the Old Head Coast Guard Rocket re-enactmet walk at the the Old Head signal tower was Coleman Cogan with his horses Ned and Ted. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Ballingeary Pipe Band at Schull Regatta. (Photo by Carlos Benlayo)

 

Dressed as mermaids for the Fancy Dress Parade at the regatta were Ann Murphy; Grace O’Sullivan Murphy, and Petrina Shortt, all from Schull. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Lucia Downey and Laura Bevan enjoying their Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí Debs Ball. (Photo: Tony McElhinney)

 

Sally O'Donovan, Ella McCarthy, Faye Murnane and Holly Sheehan enjoying their Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí Debs Ball. (Photo: Tony McElhinney)

 

Marc O'Shea, Gavin O'Sullivan, Sean O'Shea, Fionn Cronin and Eoin Daly at the Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí debs ball. (Photo: Tony McElhinney)

 

Pictured at the Grammar Debs is Maeve O'Sullivan. (Photo: Donie Hurley)

 

Alice Lehane, Holly Warren, Maeve O'Sullivan and Kate Hearnan at the Bandon Grammar debs. (Photo: Donie Hurley)

Share this article

Recommended