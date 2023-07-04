Out and About in West Cork

At the Milk Quality Farm Walk on the farm of Ian Kingston and family at Silertane, Dunmanway, were farmers Peter Deane, Dunmanway, David Hegarty, Bandon, Ivor Dean, and Anthony Dineen, Teagasc. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Lily Barrett (Coppeen), Sinead Bradfield (Ballineen), Aoife Hurley (Castletown), and Emily Barrett (Coppeen) at the start of the annual Castletown walk and cycle rally in Coppeen on Sunday in aid of Enable Ireland (Photo: John Allen)
Enjoying the Midsummer Charity Ball at the Courtmacsherry Hotel in aid of Edel House (Cork) were (from left): Niamh Slattery, Elaine Kirby, Oonagh O’Donovan, Lisa Gannon, Emma O’Donovan, Annie O’Donovan, Freya Kearney, and Aoife O’Donovan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
John and Mary Madden, Lislevane, at the ball.(Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Cllr Danny Collins visited Glengarriff’s new games area with Nuala Carey, Mary O’Shea, Terry Keane, John Dervan, Ruth O’Brien, Aidan Prendergast, Andrew O’Shea, and Clodagh Henehen. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Bertie Hourihane and Ciara O’Driscoll, winners of the Best Dressed awards, with Kevin Fitzgerald, Lions Club president, at the Skibbereen and District Lions Club garden party at Liss Ard Estate. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Noreen and Liam Murphy from Courtmacsherry at the Midsummer Charity Ball.
Patricia and Kirsty Madden from Cork remember their son and brother Bob on the first anniversary of his passing on the Summer Solstice, at Drombeg Stone Circle. (Photo: David Creedon)
Union Hall ladies Harriet O’Regan, Mary O’Donovan, Sheila Pearce, Bernie Crowley, Kate Nolan, and Joan Mulgrew at Liss Ard. (Photo: Anne Minihane)