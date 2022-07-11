News

OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

July 11th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Rev Cliff Jeffers, Rector of Fanlobbus Union, at his last church service at St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway where he has worked for eight years. He has been appointed the new Dean of Ross. He and his wife Eunice are pictured with the mother and toddler group which he set up. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Share this article

JJ Walsh trying some Clonakilty pudding from Ed Twomey at the town’s Old Time Fair. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Martin and Aisling Malone, Schull with Suzanne Malone, Tragumna who took part in the Tragumna Island swim. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

At the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty were, local ladies Jo Lucey, Ann Phair and Sam Uí Bhuachalla. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty were Sue Downey, Ann-Marie Dullea and Leanne Calnan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty was Patrick O’Sullivan from Clonakilty taking part in the vintage parade. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Union Hall swimmers Cillian Casey, Lisa and Damien Deasy at the Tragumna Island Swim. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Fionnuala Harkin, Timoleague and Carol Sheeran, Ardfield before the start of the Tragumna Island swim (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Barbara Murphy and Ruthann Sheahan, Leap with Jacinta Ní Luanai, Glandore and Steve Redmond, Ballydehob at the Tragumna Island swim. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Norma Buckley, Liza O’Driscoll, Karen Keating, Nadia Collins and Keith Kennedy at the Tragumna Island swim. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.