Out and About in West Cork

Helping out the Fundraising Fun Walk at Liss Ard for St. Joseph's National School, Skibbereen were Ciara Crowley, Eve Jasmine Carroll and Eve Gallagher. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Aidan O'Reilly with Lucy and Daniel Copithorne at the Fastnet Trophy race in Schull. (Photos: Carlos Benlayo).
Derry Fitzgerald, Paul Ryan, Robbie Cronin and Con Cremin with Malibu the mule at the Cheval Ride in Skibbereen which was held in aid of Skibbereen Sports Centre. (Photo; Anne Minihane.)
Lilian Murphy, Goleen, hard at work in Bantry market. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Anna Browne and Yasmine Sarndai from Courtmacsherry at the Kilbrittain National School 5km fun run. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Aoife Murphy, Castletownbere and Gerard Quinn from the Kinsale Lifeboat Station at the public open day in the Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse. (Photos: David Creedon)
India Hurley Dunne and Freya Scott with paramedics Leigh Farrell and Niall Hankard at the RTC road traffic simulation for Bandon secondary schools.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)
St Brogans students Katie Jean Cronin, Hallam Tenyson and Kate Westcott with firefighter Bruno R’Silva at the RTC simulation day. (Photo:
Denis Boyle)
Cian O'Donovan (Bandon) drove a brand new Fendt 718 Power+ supplied by Atkins Farm & Garden Machinery Cork earlier in the week to new owner Charles Chambers Agri Hire (Dunmanway) at the Ballinacarriga tractor, truck and car run. Proceeds of the run will go to Cancer Connect, Ballinacarriga National School and Randal Og GAA Club.
(Photo: David Patterson)
Fionnán and Coleman McCarthy from Dunmanway at the Ballinacarriga charity run. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kim McNamara, John and Siobhán O'Regan, all from Clonakilty at the Clonakilty Mayoral Council Hall of Fame Award presentation in O'Donovan's Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Maureen Mulcahy and Eilish Mahon, Bandon Co-op at a Teagasc/Bandon Co-op Dairy Breeding farm walk on the farm of Aidan Mulcahy, Mishells Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Jane Stocker, who was on farm placement ,and Chloe McCarthy from Bandon dairy farm at the farm walk. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Enthusiastic children break into a run as they leave the village at Kilbrittain National School's annual fun run which raises funds for its autism classes. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Austin and Mason Daly, who attend Ballinacarriga National School, testing out Dermot's Fordson Super Dexta. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tractors crossing over the Bandon river at Manch bridge at the run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Lauren Murphy, Midleton and Cathal McCarthy, Ballinacarriga at the tractor run. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
A charity tractor, car and lorry run was held in Ballinacarriga recently in aid of Cancer Connect, Randall Og GAA Club and Ballinacarriga National School. Charlie Patterson from Dunmanway on his 1972 David Brown 995. Left: Dermot O'Riordan from Dunmanway took part in the run on his self-restored 1964 Fordson Dexta. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
A charity tractor, car and lorry run was held in Ballinacarriga recently in aid of Cancer Connect, Randall Og GAA Club and Ballinacarriga National School. Charlie Patterson from Dunmanway on his 1972 David Brown 995. Left: Dermot O'Riordan from Dunmanway took part in the run on his self-restored 1964 Fordson Dexta. (Photo: Andy Gibson)