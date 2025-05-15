Open your ears at Sherkin festival

THE musicians of Sherkin Island will collaborate with two of the most exciting names in Irish traditional music next month.

Open Ear’s opening party takes place on May 29th featuring an eclectic lineup of Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Seamas Hyland along with locals to weave the folk & traditional with an experimental and forward-facing focus. Irish-Filipino Dj Riggz Castillo will then close out the night with a carefully selected concoction of house music inspired by the raw emotive sounds of Detroit and Chicago.

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh is a lauded fiddle player who has graced many of the most famous stages in the world, has released eighteen recordings to date and has performed alongside the likes of Laurie Anderson, Thomas Bartlett and Garth Knox, as well as being a member of The Gloaming.

Seamas Hyland is a multi-instrumentalist and composer who focuses on both traditional and experimental music.

He enjoys exploring the varied sonic capabilities of the button accordion and creating tonal landscapes using field recordings he collects.

He recently released his debut solo album ‘Maidin Domhnaigh’ and was nominated for ‘Best Emerging Artist’ at the 2025 RTÉ Folk Awards.