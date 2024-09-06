Open day for Clon’s lighthouse

THIS Sunday Galley Head lighthouse will open its annual open day, arranged and hosted by Galley Flash Rowing Club.

The iconic Clonakilty lighthouse and grounds will be open from midday until 5pm.

Access to the lighthouse grounds is free of charge, but to visit the tower the charge is €5 per person, and for safety reasons only those aged 10 or over are permitted to go up the tower.

Car parking will be available a short walk from the lighthouse grounds, with a limited capacity shuttle bus available also.

Attendant lightkeeper Gerald Butler will also be giving talks on lighthouse history during the open day.

This is a rare chance to visit the well-known lighthouse, which is normally closed to the public, but has been in constant use on the landmark headland since 1878.