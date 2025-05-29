Open call for participation in upcoming Culture Night 2025

Culture Night returns on Friday, September 19th 2025, and to celebrate its milestone 20th instalment, organisers have launched an open call for event proposals.

Individuals, community groups, and organisations are all invited to propose activities for this year’s programme to their local authority arts office.

Those interested in being part of the Culture Night programme should head to the Culture Night website www.culturenight.ie/get-involved/ to complete an expression of interest form and be put in contact with their local authority arts office.

Culture Night is a unique, annual island-wide celebration of the arts, culture and creativity, showcasing Ireland’s rich diversity through thousands of free events.

From rural villages to city centres, or through broadcast and online from 4pm to late into the night, it truly is ‘one night for all’.

Everyone is invited to celebrate, discover, explore and enjoy the vibrancy of cultural life of Ireland.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Arts Council, in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations across Ireland.

For further information, visit www.culturenight.ie or contact the Culture Night coordination team at [email protected].

