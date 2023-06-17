One-way traffic system is being trialled for a month

A WEST Cork councillor has welcomed movement on a proposed trial one-way traffic system for McCurtain Hill and Patrick Street in Clonakilty planned for this summer.

Cork County Council recently advertised the move and propose to run the trial from June 26th to August 31st while submissions regarding the proposal must be made in writing to the Council’s office in Clonakilty before June 19th.

Independent Cllr Paul Hayes told The Southern Star that he is delighted to finally see movement on this issue, something he has highlighted for a number of years.

‘Numerous cars have been damaged over the years by cars trying to pass each other on these hills so a one-way system for two months will be implemented during this summer to see how traffic flows around the town,’ said Cllr Hayes.

‘Cars coming from the northern/Shannonvale side of town will be prevented from driving down McCurtain Hill and will instead be encouraged to drive across Old Chapel Lane. Likewise, cars will be prevented from turning up Patrick’s Hill at the junction by Mick Finns and will be encouraged to drive a short lap around town instead to access McCurtain Hill from the Rossa Street/ Pearse Street junction.’

Cllr Hayes said the plans for the two-month trial can be viewed in the area engineer’s Council office in Emmet Square in Clonakilty until June 16th. ‘Observations are welcome on the planned two month trial up until June 19th and I would encourage people to engage in this process,’ he said.

While acknowledging the poor surface on Patrick’s Hill in particular, he said that if the one-way system trial works well, then new road markings would be needed to be done and he is hopeful that road resurfacing works would take place before new lines are drawn on these streets.

Submission regarding the proposal may be made in writing to the director of services at the Council’s Clonakilty office, on or before June 19th.