One-way system to be trialled in Clonakilty

DRIVERS in Clonakilty will need to adapt to a change on their streets as a one-way system is set to be trialled in the town from tomorrow morning.

The one-way system will be in operation northbound on McCurtain Hill and southbound on St Patrick's Hill.

It will commence tomorrow morning, August 9th and will run until the end of the month.

According to Cork County Council, the performance of the system will be monitored in advance of the August 31st expiration date, when a decision will be made as to whether to continue with or not.

Independent Cllr Paul Hayes previously told The Southern Star that he is delighted to finally see movement on this issue, something he has highlighted for a number of years.

‘Numerous cars have been damaged over the years by cars trying to pass each other on these hills so a one-way system for two months will be implemented during this summer to see how traffic flows around the town,’ said Cllr Hayes.

‘Cars coming from the northern/Shannonvale side of town will be prevented from driving down McCurtain Hill and will instead be encouraged to drive across Old Chapel Lane. Likewise, cars will be prevented from turning up Patrick’s Hill at the junction by Mick Finns and will be encouraged to drive a short lap around town instead to access McCurtain Hill from the Rossa Street/ Pearse Street junction.’

It is hoped that the system will help alleviate traffic in the town centre.