One in five Cork properties are in need of renovation

THE Hardware Association has launched the findings of its recent study into the potential of empty homes across Ireland, with 19% of properties in need of renovation and improvement.

The association said that renovating empty homes can play a large part in solving Ireland’s housing crisis, and says rejuvenating empty homes has the potential to unlock at least 40,000 homes.

The study was based on figures from the Central Statistics Office and compares the number of newly built homes per county in 2023 with the applications for the vacant homes grant now topping 7,000. In 2024, rejuvenated empty homes will be the largest type of new homes in 11 counties.

Finding that one in five properties in Co Cork is in need of renovation, the association strongly recommends implementing an urgent strategy to immediately transform the large number of empty dwellings across Ireland and says these properties can provide at least 40,000 homes in a short period of time.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has approved grants for 4,500 owners to renovate homes. There is a €70,000 grant available for buyers of a derelict home and a €50,000 grant to buyers of vacant homes.

A new initiative from the Department allows buyers to combine these grants with an SEAI grant bringing the potential total in grants to €95,000 and €75,000.

Hardware Association Ireland is the representative body for Irish hardware and DIY retailers, builders’ merchants, distributers, and manufacturers. It represents over 400 members nationwide and 26,000 staff in the sector.

‘The vacant homes strategy is working and the opportunity to unlock at least 40,000 empty homes quickly has huge potential to energise and invigorate communities across Ireland,’ Hardware Association Ireland chief executive Martin Markey said.