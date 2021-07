News ON YOUR BIKE: Wheeling in the cheers July 25th, 2021 9:45 PM

At the launch of the 21st annual Tour de Munster cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), a four-day event from August 5th to Sunday August 8th, were, from left: Jason Bane, DSI Cork; Paul Sheridan, Tour de Munster founder; Orla Bane; Debbie Kelleher; Kate Bane; Liam Aherne; cycling legend Sean Kelly and Rena Aherne, DSI Cork.