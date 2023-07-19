O’Donovan set to contest 2024 local election in Skibbereen

FORMER Fine Gael councillor Noel O’Donovan is expected to put his name forward for the local elections next year by running for a seat in the Skibbereen local electoral area.

Mr O’Donovan served as a councillor for the party from 2011 to 2017 before resigning to join An Garda Síochána. However, he resigned from the force over two years ago and has been running the Londis store in Rosscarbery since his return to West Cork.

Mr O’Donovan was present at a Fine Gael function in The Anchor Bar last weekend where he met party leader, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was visiting West Cork while attending a wedding in Clonakilty.

The UCC commerce graduate previously told The Southern Star that his passion is politics and he was looking forward to re-joining Fine Gael and helping to strengthen the party in Cork South West. He said he was committing his future to West Cork.

He had been tipped to run for the party in the 2020 general election, following the decision of then junior minister, Jim Daly, not to contest the election. However, Cllr Karen Coakley was selected by the national executive.