Hundreds of homes still without power in West Cork

Hundreds of residents across West Cork are still without power due to the poor weather. Households in Skibbereen, Drimoleague, Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, Bantry, Castletownbere, and Dunmanway are all affected.

The outages follow the extreme weather experienced throughout the county during yesterday’s weather warning. Thousands of homes were briefly without power in Bantry yesterday evening but some homes still remain affected in the area.

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Cork was one of the worst affected areas in the country. This morning over 1,500 homes in Macroom were without power before the fault was restored in the last hour, but more than 200 households are still waiting for their power to return. Faults were also reported in Carrigaline.

Real-time updates on power outages can be found on PowerCheck.ie, with most faults expected to be repaired this evening as weather begins to improve.