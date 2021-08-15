News

NOT NAPPY CAMPERS Dirty dumpers

August 15th, 2021 11:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

The blight of illegal dumping came to the popular pebble beach at Raheen one night last week, when a number of black plastic bags full of soiled nappies were dumped there.

(Photo: Andrew Harris)

