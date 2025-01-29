Nicola Radley appointed municipal district manager for West Cork

COUNCILLORS have welcomed the appointment of Nicola Radley as the new municipal district manager for West Cork.

Her appointment was made public by senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony at last week’s Western Division meeting.

Ms Radley, who previously worked as a town clerk in Clonakilty Town Council, has more recently worked as the acting director of corporate services at Cork County Council.

She will now oversee both the West Cork MD and East Cork MD in what is a new reporting structure within Cork County Council.

Ms Radley was unable to attend the online meeting but councillors were informed that she will be contacting each of them in the coming weeks to discuss their priorities.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) welcomed her appointment and said it’s great that stability has been brought to the situation and Council has people in permanent positions.

‘It’s hugely important going forward as it was a bit ad-hoc for a while in many regards and it was very hard to get things done,’ said Cllr Murphy. Councillors were previously critical about the rate of change of personnel within Cork County Council’s administration.

Meanwhile, a councillor has called for Cork County Council to install a water storage tank on Sherkin Island, following last week’s water outage.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) raised the issue noting that the island along with Baltimore, Schull, and other areas, were without water for nearly two days.

‘I know Cllr Harrington mentioned the water storage tanks before, calling for them to be connected. The water was out for two days and maybe we could look again at connecting those water tanks,’ said Cllr Towse.

‘There is a real need on the island and it’s not as if the islanders can pop to the shop to buy bottled water as there is no shop there.’

Senior executive engineer Noreen O’Mahony said these issues are related to Uisce Éireann and she would need to contact them on the issue.