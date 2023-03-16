Newsreader charged with drug offences

A NEWSREADER with radio stations C103 and 96fm has been charged with numerous drug offences, including having cocaine, cannabis and MDMA for sale or supply, to a value in excess of €13,000.

Pearse McCarthy (52), of 11 Red Abbey Court, Margaret Street, Cork City, appeared at Bandon District Court last week in relation to the charges dating back to 2017 and 2021. Det Gda Colin O’Mahony told Judge James McNulty that he arrested the accused at 9.04am at Weir Street, Bandon on March 2nd and following caution the accused made no reply. He was handed copies of all nine charges. Mr McCarthy, who is also a podcaster and radio producer, is charged with the possession of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, for sale or supply, in excess of €13,000, at 11 Presentation Terrace, Kinsale on October 27th 2017.

He is also charged with three counts of the possession of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA for sale or supply at that same address on the same date.

He also faces another sale or supply charge of cannabis at his home in Cork city on August 18th 2021.

Mr McCarthy faces three charges of the simple possession of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA at the Kinsale address on October 27th 2017, while he also faces a cannabis possession charge at his home on August 18th 2021.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the DPP has consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial at the circuit criminal court, on a signed plea, should that arise.

Sgt Kelly said gardaí had no objection to his release on bail and that conditions have been agreed with Mr McCarthy’s solicitor, Donal Daly.

These include that the accused is to sign on three times a week at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city, provide his mobile number to gardaí, reside at his address and not apply for any replacement of travel documents after the court heard he had already surrendered his passport.

Judge McNulty remanded him on bail in his own bond of €5,000, with no cash required, to appear at Bandon District Court on March 16th and free legal aid was granted to Mr McCarthy.