New training to help recruit bar managers

May 31st, 2022 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE first apprenticeship degree to train a new generation of bar managers has launched to tackle Ireland’s shortage of hospitality staff.

The three-year degree course is backed by State and employer funding and is available in Cork.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Griffith College, with the support of Solas, the state agency for further education, have joined forces to reverse the pub sector’s post-Covid struggle to retain staff.

A Fáilte Ireland survey released in February indicated that as many as nine out of 10 hospitality businesses have problems recruiting staff, with many employers linking the shortage to a lack of training

