New strategy on autism needs real funding says Evie

THE Government must ensure funding is put in place to turn the new autism strategy brings ‘real change’, a local advocate said.

Labour Party representative Evie Nevin was speaking following the launch of the new Autism Innovation Strategy. The comprehensive strategy outlines more than 80 actions aimed at improving the lives of autistic individuals across Ireland.

‘I am thrilled to see the launch of this strategy, which if implemented properly, would represent a significant step forward in supporting autistic people,’ she said.

‘I have a problem with plans that don’t translate into real change. There needs to be meaningful investment to ensure this strategy is a living document. It’s crucial that autistic people are continuously consulted and involved in the implementation process,’ she said.

Ms Nevin played her own part in shaping this strategy, having contributing her insights and experiences in the Seanad last year. During her speech, she highlighted the profound impact of late diagnosis on autistic people and their families, emphasising the need for timely and accurate assessments.

‘I had the honour of speaking in the Seanad last year about my own experiences as an autistic person and the effect late diagnosis had on me and how women and girls are often misdiagnosed or fall through the cracks because of the lack of understanding in how autism presents in them,’ she said.

Ms Nevin also said the efforts of former Cork South West Labour TD, Michael McCarthy, who sponsored the first Autism Bill in 2012, should be recognised. ‘Michael McCarthy’s work laid the foundation for the progress we are seeing today. I am delighted to continue his legacy in Cork South West and to be part of this important initiative.’