New sensory spaces for Skibb school

ST Patrick’s Boys’ National School in Skibbereen has opened a new outdoor sensory space and renovated gym for its autism classes, as well as a newly-converted calm room for the mainstream pupils.

The opening ceremony came at the end of their Wellness and Inclusion Week.

The amber flag committee, led by teacher Helena Kingston, organised a series of activities promoting wellness and inclusion throughout the school.

One of the highlights was when past pupil of the autism classes, Tommy Connolly, visited to speak to the pupils of 5th and 6th class about his experience of living with autism and the challenges he faces on a daily basis.

‘Tommy is an incredible young man and we are so proud of him,’ said deputy principal Anne Crowley.

‘He gave a fantastic insight to the boys on his day-to-day life as an autistic teenager. Part of our mission in the school is to give all of our students a better understanding of autism and to increase acceptance, inclusion and to encourage people to be more supportive.’

Principal Alan Foley thanked the various groups which have helped so generously.

‘The generosity of the Skibbereen community is just incredible,’ he said.

‘There are so many people who have helped us to fundraise, not just for the new areas that we are opening today, but for the activities that we can offer our ASD classes, such as swimming every Friday.’

Fr John Heinhold blessed the new outdoor area and pupils Ben Humston, Cian Lynch, Tommy Haigh and Parker du Plooy cut the ribbon in the company of TDs Christopher O’Sullivan and Michael Collins.