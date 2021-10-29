New Ryanair route from Cork to Manchester

RYANAIR has announced a new route from Cork to Manchester, operating twice daily from December 15th. This new route is part of Ryanair’s winter 2021/22 schedule from Cork, delivering over 60 weekly flights to 13 destinations.

Having recently announced a $200m investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity, with the re-opening of its two aircraft bases, Ryanair says this new route will further enhance connectivity between Ireland and the UK, as it continues to re-build Europe’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing its network of annual passengers to over 225m by 2026.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €14.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March ‘22, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, October 31st on www.Ryanair.com – the perfect excuse for a well-deserved getaway with family or friends.

‘This will allow Irish and UK families to reconnect this Christmas, as well as Cork’s Manchester United fans return their season tickets,’ said a spokesman.