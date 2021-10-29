News

New Ryanair route from Cork to Manchester

October 29th, 2021 10:47 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

Share this article

RYANAIR has announced a new route from Cork to Manchester, operating twice daily from December 15th. This new route is part of Ryanair’s winter 2021/22 schedule from Cork, delivering over 60 weekly flights to 13 destinations.

 

Having recently announced a $200m investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity, with the re-opening of its two aircraft bases, Ryanair says this new route will further enhance connectivity between Ireland and the UK, as it continues to re-build Europe’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing its network of annual passengers to over 225m by 2026.

 

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €14.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March ‘22, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, October 31st on www.Ryanair.com – the perfect excuse for a well-deserved getaway with family or friends.

 

‘This will allow Irish and UK families to reconnect this Christmas, as well as Cork’s Manchester United fans return their season tickets,’ said a spokesman.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.