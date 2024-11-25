New rural crime unit is part of FF’s plan

A NEW garda unit focusing on rural crime is part of Fianna Fáil’s election manifesto which could be ‘transformative’ for West Cork, TD Christopher O’Sullivan said this week.

The party’s election manifesto proposes a €2bn towns investment fund to build and upgrade infrastructure, increased roads funding and a road maintenance catch-up programme, larger grants for vacant and derelict properties and for farm building extensions.

An expanded community care programme for older people is also promised.

The plans also propose a dedicated rural and provincial crime unit.

‘A dedicated rural crime unit will ensure people feel safe in their homes while our plans to increase the number of gardaí by 5,000 will benefit every part of Ireland,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘These ambitious plans will focus on fostering our local economy, improving our infrastructure and enhancing quality of life in general, making Cork an even better place to live, to work, to visit and to invest in,’ he added.

The FF plans propose increased vacant and derelict property grants, reaching €60,000 to refurbish a vacant home and €80,000 if it is derelict.

‘Fianna Fáil has a vision for rural Ireland, but more than that, we have an ambitious and achievable plan,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.