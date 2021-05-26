New Kinsale-Beara route suggested

WEST Cork councillors have lent their support to a proposal for a Local Link bus service to be established to connect the arteries from north to south in the region.

At a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) raised the issue and said that currently the Bus Éireann route in West Cork services only towns from east to west, with no link from north to south.

‘A Local Link would facilitate the connection of these two major arteries, and would essentially connect all towns and villages in West Cork from Castletownbere to Kinsale,’ said Cllr Kelly.

‘It would also enhance connectivity to essential services and amenities, while also broadening the scope of the Wild Atlantic Way.’

Cllr Kelly said that the issue was first raised at Clonakilty Town Council over 15 years ago. The Dunmanway-based councillor proposed that a pilot service be established over the summer on a six-day basis from 8am to 10pm to take in Clonakilty, Kilmeen, Ballygurteeen, Brookpark Business Centre, Dunmanway Swimming Pool and Dunmanway town centre. She also said that it might be possible to sync the service with the existing Clonakilty/Kinsale service. Cllr Kelly noted that the service would provide access to Bantry Hospital from all towns and villages in West Cork, while also providing access to retail outlets and tourist attractions in the area, like Michael Collins House and the Sam Maguire Passport Trail and Bells.

‘This service would be actively promoted by Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, Clonakilty Chamber, Dunmanway Community Council, Brookpark Business Centre, Cork County Council and public representatives.’