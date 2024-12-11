New flights from Cork to Bilbao, Bordeaux and Turkey this summer

AER Lingus will operate new flights from Cork Airport to Bilbao and Bordeaux in 2025, with prices from €59.99.

Starting in late spring, Aer Lingus will operate the direct flights to the culturally rich cities three times a week.

From April 16th, ahead of the Easter break, flights will operate to Bilbao in Spain’s Basque region until September 14th, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The airline will also operate from May 15th to September 13th to Bordeaux, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Aer Lingus will also increase frequency to popular sun destinations Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca in 2025.

Direct flights from Cork to Palma de Mallorca will operate five times per week from May 1st, to Lanzarote four times per week and Tenerife three times per week from March 30th.

Meanwhile, travel company Tui will operate direct flights to Turkey from Cork Airport in June and July.

Flights to Dalaman will operate for four weeks from Monday, June 23rd, 2025, offering an opportunity to access Turkish resorts directly from the Munster hub.

The last outbound flight will depart from Cork Airport on July 14th, 2025.

This will be the first time that Tui will offer flights from Cork to Turkey, with an expected flight duration of four hours and 35 minutes, bringing holidaymakers to Turkey’s south west coast with the opportunity to discover resorts including Marmaris, Olu Deniz, Fethiye, Icmeler, and Sarigerme on Turkey’s ‘turquoise coast’.

Cork Airport’s head of aviation business development and communications Tara Finn said the new route is an ‘excellent introduction to assess the demand for Turkey from Cork’.

‘Should it prove successful and I’m sure it will, I expect a longer programme in 2026. I encourage consumers across Munster to book early to secure their holiday and to book car parking at the same time.’

Cork Airport is the only Munster airport offering direct services to Turkey for summer 2025.

‘Adding to what is already shaping up to be a very exciting summer schedule, the announcement of two new Aer Lingus services is also superb news and is warmly welcomed,’ said Ms Finn.